Live Streaming Service Vidgo Introduces Spanish-Language Subscription Tier ‘VidgoMás’

More Spanish-language content is coming to the live TV streaming service Vidgo. The company announced on Thursday that it is introducing VidgoMás, a Spanish-language subscription plan featuring over 40 live and on-demand channels. The plan will feature content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familia, and many all-around entertainment options.

VidgoMás offers both live and on-demand Spanish and bilingual channels for news, entertainment, and sports. A subscription to VidgoMás also comes with 20 hours of free DVR viewing included for the first 90 days. VidgoMás, with 42 channels is priced at $39.95 a month, $20 cheaper than its Plus Plan.

“We aim to provide the best value to our growing and increasingly diverse audience,” Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson said. “More than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., yet these audiences are often overlooked. We could not be more excited to bring thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language content as we establish Vidgo as the go-to streaming destination for the Latino community.”

The full channel lineup for VidgoMás at launch includes:

Antena 3

A3Cine

A3S

Azteca

Baby TV

Bandamax

Canal RCN Telenovelas

Canal Sur

Centro America TV

Cine Latino

De Pelicula Plus

De Pelicula Clasico

Discovery en Espanol

Discovery Familia

Dominicana

Estrella Games

Estrella News

Estrella TV

eStudio 5

Foro TV

Fox Deportes

Galavision

History Channel en Espanol

Hogar de TV

Hola TV

RCN Nuestra Tele

NTN 24 Nuestra Telenoticias

Pasiones Latin America

QVC

Sony Cine

Telefe

Telehit

Telehit Musica

Teleformula

Telenovelas

Tr3s

TUDN

Tyc Sports

UniMás

Univision

Video Rola

Wapa America

Vidgo recently launched an update with a ton of new features, including a redesigned user interface that now features an all-new tile navigation that streamlines access to the content that viewers most want and provides a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen. It is also now easier and faster to find the content that you are looking for with advanced search and filter capabilities built into the menu. These functions allow users to sort live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography, and more.

Vidgo has also dramatically expanded its video-on-demand (VOD) offerings. The streamer will be adding more than 10,000 new VOD titles this fall as it rapidly expands its library of hit TV series, movies, and more. Also, every Vidgo subscription package can be upgraded to include 20 hours of cloud DVR storage, which is included with a new VidgoMás subscription for 90 days.

Demand for Spanish-language content is growing, and Vidgo is just the latest service to adopt more of such content. Approximately 38% of Latinx customers rely on streaming services alone for their TV content. Spanish language viewership also saw an 11% increase over 2021 this year. If demand keeps rising at that pace, Latinx customers can count on more streamers getting into the game.