EPIX Relaunching as MGM+ This Weekend; Announces Slate of New Shows

Your TV experience may be getting less EPIX, but it’s about to get a lot more epic. The premium cable channel EPIX and its sibling streamer EPIX NOW are set to be relaunched as an all-in-one linear channel and on-demand streaming service called “MGM+” on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”

The rebranded service was first announced by MGM's parent company Amazon in September 2022. Amazon completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM and its content library in March 2022.

The launch of the new MGM+ will be accompanied by the third season premiere of “Godfather of Harlem,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker.

Godfather of Harlem September 29, 2019 Loosely based on infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy attempts to regain his piece of Harlem.

The MGM+ service will provide an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood Studios. The library of titles includes blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick;” MGM hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci;” and beloved franchises like James Bond and Rocky. The service also offers fan favorites like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Platoon,” “Robocop,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “The Lost City,” “Barbershop,” “The Pink Panther,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Father of the Bride.”

MGM+ also announced a new slate of shows currently being developed specifically for the new service. Subscribers should get excited, because the following new shows will be headed to MGM+ in the near future.

“The Emperor of Ocean Park” (scripted): From John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Emperor of Ocean Park is a thrilling, suspenseful take on Stephen L. Carter’s best-selling novel. Set in the worlds of D.C. politics, Ivy League academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, the series centers on Talcott Garland’s quiet life as an Ivy League law professor whose world is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah, a former journalist and constant conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a former failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play.

“Hoodlum” (scripted): Based on the 1997 MGM film written by Chris Brancato, this drama series set in the 1930s follows the true story of Harlem numbers queen Stephanie St. Clair’s rise to prominence and mentorship of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

“Earth Abides” (scripted): When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into barbarism … or extinction. Based on the novel by George R. Stewart.

“American Classic” (scripted): American Classic is a half-hour comedy about a man desperately trying to save himself, his family, and his hometown in the only way he knows how—by putting on a show. Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown, and decides to return home to the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance.

When he arrives, he’s shocked to find that his brother (Jon Tenney), and his brother’s wife (who also happens to be his former lover), have turned his temple of art into a dinner theater—with the emphasis on dinner. To make matters worse, his hometown of Millersberg is teetering on the edge of economic disaster. Inspired, Richard vows to put on a show so great that it will save the theatre, the town, and, most importantly, his career. But with the family and town in chaos, the constant threat of financial ruin, and Richard’s enormous ego, will they even make it to opening night?