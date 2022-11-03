NBA to Stream All 15 Games on Election Eve for Free on NBA App

The NBA is ready to rock the vote. The league has announced that it will be streaming all 15 games scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 for free on the NBA app. Every team in the league will be playing that night, which means you’ll be able to stream your favorite squad from anywhere you can bring a mobile device.

The move is intended as a voter outreach campaign, designed to drive viewers to the polls the next day. The NBA will help promote voter participation, share important resources from voting organizations and highlight the civic engagement work of teams in their respective markets. The NBA will also be offering resources on the upcoming election, including state-specific options to make a plan to vote via its website.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also be able to tune in to “CrunchTime,” the NBA App’s exclusive live weekly whip-around show, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight ET to see crucial moments of each game throughout the night commercial-free.

Full Schedule of Free-to-Stream Election-Eve NBA Games (All Times ET)

7 p.m.: Wizards @ Hornets

Wizards @ Hornets 7:15 p.m.: Rockets @ Magic

Rockets @ Magic 7:30 p.m.: Thunder @ Pistons

Thunder @ Pistons 7:45 p.m.: Pelicans @ Pacers

Pelicans @ Pacers 8 p.m.: Suns @ 76ers

Suns @ 76ers 8:15 p.m.: Bucks @ Hawks

Bucks @ Hawks 8:30 p.m.: Trail Blazers @ Heat

Trail Blazers @ Heat 8:45 p.m.: Raptors @ Bulls 9 p.m.: Celtics @ Grizzlies

Celtics @ Grizzlies 9:15 p.m.: Knicks @ Timberwolves

Knicks @ Timberwolves 9:30 p.m.: Nuggets @ Spurs

Nuggets @ Spurs 9:45 p.m.: Nets @ Mavericks

Nets @ Mavericks 10 p.m.: Kings @ Warriors

Kings @ Warriors 10:15 p.m.: Lakers @ Jazz

Lakers @ Jazz 10:30 p.m.: Cavaliers @ Clippers

The new voter outreach push is just a part of what has been a busy early season for the league. Its new NBA app launched at the end of September and has already been able to slash streaming latency times to nearly the same level as broadcast TV. The new streaming app is also carrying select games from the NBA’s developmental G League this season.

The league has been quite intentional about featuring top draft prospects on the app during the 2022-23 season. Potential No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and his French team, the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, will see all of their games streamed for free on the NBA app this year.

The NBA has also lowered the price of NBA League Pass — its out-of-market package — significantly this season. League Pass is now seamlessly integrated into the NBA app, and customers can watch all of their favorite team’s out-of-market games for as little as $89.99 this year, if they find themselves enjoying the free access the league is offering on Monday, Nov. 7