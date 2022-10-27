NBA App to Stream All French League Games Featuring Top Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama for Free

The NBA is giving its fans the opportunity to easily watch a future top draft prospect play real, competitive basketball.

Today, the NBA announced that it would broadcast all of the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans’ 92 games for free on the new NBA app starting this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. ET. The Metropolitans are the current home of presumed No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, who plays in France’s LNB Betclic ELITE league. The NBA app will also feature select marquee events from the LNB Betclic ELITE league, including regular season and playoff games, the Leaders Cup, and the LNB All-Star Game. The LNB Betclic ELITE will be the first non-NBA affiliated league to have its games live-streamed within the NBA App.

You might be asking, “all this for one guy?” Well, this isn’t just any one guy — this is for Victor Wembanyama, the draft prospect that might be the best enter the league since LeBron James. Wembanyama’s unique mixture of size, speed, ability, and basketball IQ makes him a unicorn in a league filled with mythical creatures. Wembanyama is 7-foot-3 with an 8-foot wingspan who can defend his opponents at any spot on the court and can take spot-up shots from the midrange or in the paint. The NBA is well aware that Wembanyama can be the next great star for the league and wants fans to get in on the ground floor.

The league recently updated its app to add more contemporary features and bring fans closer to the NBA and basketball in general. Among the new features are an integration of the league’s out-of-market NBA League Pass package, pre and post-game TV broadcasts, “CrunchTime” — a whip-around show in the same vein of NFL RedZone — original content, archived games, and more.

Most importantly of all, the NBA app recently slashed its streaming latency by around 12 seconds, which will cut the delay between live action, linear broadcasts, and streaming services. This way, fans watching the action through the NBA app won’t be spoiled by tweeters and other social media posters watching on linear television.