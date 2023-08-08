Netflix Adds New Way for Mobile Watchers to Give Thumbs Up, Down to Content While Watching

If you’re a Netflix user who primarily watches the service on your mobile device, the time to make your voice heard is finally here. Reporting from The Verge indicates Netflix is preparing to release a new feature for mobile devices that makes it easier to give content a rating while watching.

It’s a simple expansion of Netflix’s thumbs up rating system that will appear when users tap the screen. The thumbs up, thumbs down and two thumbs up options will appear above the pause button row, giving users the ability to quickly rate their chosen content. The update was released on iOS devices on Monday, and a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that it would follow for Android-powered devices “later,” with no specific timetable given.

Preview Netflix’s New Rating Feature on Mobile Devices

This is just the latest tweak to the ratings system on Netflix. In 2017, the site shifted from a star-based rating model to the thumbs up/thumbs down system. Last year, the company added the two thumbs up button, which signifies that a user doesn’t just like the content they’re watching, they love it.

The thumb ratings are, of course, designed to help Netflix’s algorithm discover content similar to that title to recommend. The more a user takes advantage of the rating system, the better personalized their content recommendations will be, and (ideally for Netflix), the longer they’ll stay engaged and watching.

It’s part of the same strategy that induced Netflix to release the “My Netflix” hub for mobile users last month. It’s a personalized content hub where subscribers can see what they’ve been watching, titles they’ve saved, view content recommendations and more. That update also became available to iOS users first, though Android customers should see it available during the month of August.

Netflix updates its user interface and customer features frequently, which is likely one reason it is consistently rated as the top user experience in the streaming market by customers. As differentiation of content and user engagement become increasingly emphasized by streamers, taking steps like expanding the rating system for mobile users will help Netflix continue to stay ahead of its peers.