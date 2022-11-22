Netflix Begins Rolling Out Updated User Interface with Refreshed Menus, Functionality

It appears that the world’s largest streaming service is rolling out something of a holiday present for users ahead of Thanksgiving later this week. Some Netflix users have begun to see an updated user interface on smart TV and connected TV apps. As of publishing time, the updates have not taken effect for all users, but it appears that they are being released by account, rather than by platform. The Streamable has tested multiple types of TVs and streaming devices and the only consistency in terms of when and where the updates can be found is by individual account.

The first major change that users will see is the way that the menu on the left-hand side of the screen allows them to flip between the different profiles on their account. With the update, instead of having to select the “Switch Profiles” link at the top of the menu to navigate to a different page to swap profiles, now, viewers are able to toggle between profiles in fewer steps.

The other apparent change comes with how Netflix is displaying artwork for its recommend titles. The new interface displays a large poster for the movie or series next to a trailer and description. Once the trailer plays to the right of the art, the space settles on a static image of the title.

The old interface would display the trailer and title information above a carousel of tiles for other recommended shows and films. Similarly, the trailer would play before giving way to the title card.

These interface updates come as Netflix has been refining its platform throughout the year. Most recently, the streamer introduced the ability for primary account holders to de-authorize individual devices from using their account. The move is intended to give subscribers more control over their accounts, especially as Netflix prepares to introduce expanded measures to curb password sharing in 2023.

Throughout the year, the streamer has also introduced new content hubs, a two-thumbs-up rating system, and an updated continue watching feature.