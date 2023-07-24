Netflix Introduces ‘My Netflix’ Personalized Content Hub for Mobile Users; Available on iPhone Now, Android in August

When the world’s largest streaming service sunset its “Surprise Me” button in January, it was something of a surprise to observers. Content discovery has become a key problem that all streamers, including Netflix, are trying to solve, and removing a function that brought users to a new show instantly seemed a step in the wrong direction.

But Netflix is launching a new feature on mobile devices that should aid in easing content discovery. The world’s largest streamer has added what it’s calling the “My Netflix” hub for iPhone and Android users; the hub is available now for iOS users, and Android customers will see it introduced in August.

The service calls My Netflix a “one-stop shop,” where users can see the content they’ve been watching recently, view similar titles, find their downloaded shows if they have a plan that supports offline content, store titles from their “My List” feature, see trailers they’ve watched, set reminders and more. If browsing the Netflix library for a new show or movie gets dizzying, My Netflix is the feature you’ve been waiting for.

Users will be encouraged to interact further with Netflix in order to generate recommendations for new shows and movies. The more they give titles a thumbs-up or save a new show to their List, the better quality of recommendations they’ll get when they visit the My Netflix hub to see something new.

The feature sounds like exactly the type of thing Netflix could use on other platforms, including desktops, smart TVs, and streaming players. A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that the expansion of the My Netflix feature to other platforms was “something we’re exploring, but no exact timeframe yet.”

Netflix now stands at nearly 239 million global subscribers, and despite its recent success it has no plans to raise subscription prices any time soon. Company executives say they expect to get a big infusion of cash from password-sharing restrictions that Netflix enacted in May.