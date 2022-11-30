Netflix Announces New Mobile Games Available to All Subscribers Featuring Fighter Pilots, Shorthair Cats, Butterflies

If you’re a Netflix subscriber that hasn’t given the company’s mobile games a try, there has never been a better time to dive in. The service has announced it added nine new mobile games in the month of November, which feature no in-app purchases or extra subscription costs.

Netflix released details for seven of the nine new games now available. They are:

‘Cats and Soup’: Craving cuteness when you unwind? Discover a peaceful, enchanted forest where you help adorable cats stir up their own soup recipes for their customers. Collect new recipes and hearts from your kitty companions by feeding them the fish you catch while they work. Players can raise a variety of breeds; Ragdoll, Norwegian Forest, Birman, Himalayan, Maine Coon, Siberian, British Shorthair, and more, and personalize their furry feline friends by giving them unique names and style them in hats, clothing, and other accessories. Trailer for ‘Cats and Soup’

‘Country Friends’: Escape the city and build the farm of your dreams where the sun is always shining, the animals dance, and grass is most certainly greener, either by yourself or with friends. Work to sow the seeds of friendship as you grow, craft exclusive products, share rewards and tend to each other’s crops at the community farm, or play solo and create your own customized sanctuary, complete with cute rewards balloons to discover around your farm. Raise the freshest items and strike back at the industrial corporation, SMOG Inc., in the fight for farm-fresh farming. Don’t forget the barnyard animals! Each has their own skillset to help you run a successful farm, from helping at the market to delivering orders all over the world. Trailer for ‘Country Friends’

‘Flutter Butterflies’: Let your creativity take flight as you create your own butterfly haven with plants and flowers to attract hundreds of real-life butterfly species, each with their own beautiful wing patterns and unique behavioral traits. As you expand and embellish your forest, keep track of your butterfly visitors in the “Flutterpedia” and learn about each species. For even more of an immersive experience, slip on your headphones and listen to the peaceful sounds of your forest while tending caterpillars and helping your flighted friends find pollen. Trailer for ‘Flutter Butterflies’

‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’: Play as Hello Kitty as you and two friends start a tour through a fantasy world to bring joy to its citizens. Along the way, you’ll find new friends to join you — the more the merrier as the festivities grow. But beware of Kuromi! She’s jealous of your many fans and wants the parade to fail. She’s banded together with Nyanmi, who’s built an army of mechanical underlings to help them with their work. They’ve set traps to ruin all of your hard work. Harness your abilities and the power of friendship to convince everyone — even Kuromi — to join the fun. Dance on, despite the pitfalls, to keep the party going! Trailer for ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’

‘Reigns: Three Kingdoms’: Inspired by the beloved Chinese epic, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” Reigns: Three Kingdoms” thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. Players will encounter the many factions, wars and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power and more. Discover new ways to enjoy this franchise’s unique card-based swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline, deploy strategy in turn-based battles and encounter a host of unexpected mini-games. Trailer for ‘Reigns: Three Kingdoms’

‘Skies of Chaos’: Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ‘em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope! General Ramshackle and his Lieutenants of Doom want to crush the last resistance rebels and bring a new order to a broken world. You play Captain Campbell, a literal dogfighter. With key rebels missing or captured, it falls to ace pilot Campbell to turn the tide and keep the hope of freedom alive. Will you take down the evil empire? Or will General Ramshackle claim global domination? Trailer for ‘Skies of Chaos’