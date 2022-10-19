Netflix Exploring Getting Into Cloud Gaming; Has 55 Mobile Games “in Flight”

Netflix is definitely looking to experience a youth movement. The streaming service is continuing its foray into gaming, and it has eyes on an even bigger expansion in the future, according to reporting by TechCrunch.

At TechCrunch’s Disrupt event, Netflix VP of gaming Mike Verdu said that the company is “seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering.” Verdu also noted that Netflix is opening another gaming studio, this time in southern California.

“We’re very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so that we can reach members on TVs and on PCs,” Verdu said according to the Verge. “We’re going to approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is start small, be humble, be thoughtful, and then build out. But it is a step we think we should take to meet members where they are on the devices where they consume Netflix.”

Verdu noted the company does not want to try to replace the console experience, but wants to meet its game players somewhere in the middle. The move into cloud gaming would be a big gamble for Netflix, as its mobile games have not been nearly as successful as its video content thus far. Despite investing heavily in gaming, Netflix games are currently used by less than 1% of its customers.

The gamble may be worth it if Netflix is able to attract younger subscribers to the service with cloud gaming. According to a report, the social media site TikTok is more popular than Netflix among Americans under the age of 35. Another report suggests that streaming customers ages 18-34 are more willing to pay for a subscription that includes gaming, so Netflix’s move toward cloud gaming might pay off down the line.

Verdu also mentioned at TechCrunch Disrupt that Netflix has 55 more mobile games “in flight,” counting games in development and those that are already available. Netflix has been busy adding components to its games like gamer tags, which will help its eventual cloud gaming service feel more like the console experience that players are accustomed to.

Netflix added 2.4 million customers in the third quarter of 2022, boosting its subscriber total to over 223 million. It remains to be seen whether cloud gaming will be a sound financial decision for the company, but it is clearly not simply counting on the upcoming launch of its ad-supported tier to keep itself moving forward.