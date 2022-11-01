Netflix Adds Sixth In-House Gaming Studio, Continuing Commitment to Mobile Games

It’s all fun and games over at Netflix these days. The talk surrounding the streaming industry giant has rightly been focused on its impending launch of an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) tier on Nov. 3, but the company’s commitment to mobile gaming is continuing to increase, just outside of the spotlight.

Netflix announced on Monday that game developer Spry Fox will be joining the company as its sixth in-house gaming studio. Spry Fox is best known for its cozy games including “Alphabear” and “Cozy Grove.” Netflix hopes that by adding Spry Fox games to its current slate of offerings the streamer will be able to provide a gaming catalog that will have “something for everyone.”

“When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where kind, creative people could make beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them,” Spry Fox co-founder Daniel Cook said “After many heartfelt conversations, we are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together.”

There is no word yet on when Netflix customers can expect new Spry Fox games in the library, but the company has been anything but idle in regard to its lineup of mobile games. Netflix has at least 55 mobile games either already available or in development, and with so many studios making content, that number is sure to rise quickly.

The company opened its own gaming studio in Helsinki earlier this fall, followed by one in Southern California. Although a report from earlier this year suggested that less than 1% of Netflix's users play its mobile games, the streamer is clearly not deterred.

Indeed, the steps that Netflix has been taking suggest that it might want to be an even bigger factor in the world of gaming in the future. The company has been exploring the best ways to get into cloud gaming, which would mean it could offer console games instead of just mobile. Netflix has already added social components like gamer handles to align more closely with the console gaming experience.

As if all this wasn’t enough to convince the average user that Netflix really wants customers to play its games, the company has also consulted with more established gaming companies. Netflix and Ubisoft are currently collaborating to develop a mobile game based on the “Assassin's Creed” series.

It seems that Netflix has everything it needs to be a successful gaming hub except one critically important piece: the players. If it actually convinces users to give its games a try, the company could see a stampede of new subscribers looking to play something new.