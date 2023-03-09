Netflix Renews Deal to Give Free Year of Service via Verizon +play; Paramount+ Also Now on Platform

Customers of Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home are getting another chance at a year of free Netflix. Those customers are the only people who get access to Verizon’s subscription aggregation service +play, and the telecom company has announced it is extending a special, exclusive offer in partnership with Netflix.

According to the terms of the deal, +play users who sign up for a yearlong subscription to another streaming service on the platform will get a free year’s subscription to Netflix Premium. That’s a $239.88 value, and includes features like ad-free streaming, spatial audio, the ability to watch select content in 4K, and the flexibility to watch Netflix on up to four devices simultaneously.

+play is a new streaming aggregation service launched by Verizon in March 2022. It allows users to access and subscribe to many of their favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more, and to pay for them all on one monthly bill. If you’re a Verizon customer looking to add a few new entertainment options, you can sign up for a top service for a year and get a free year of Netflix Premium for your efforts.

If customers do want to take advantage of the offer, they will have another major streamer to consider alongside Netflix, as on Thursday it was announced that Paramount+ had joined the platform, and is now available to all +play users. This marks yet another expansion in distribution for Paramount+ after it inked a deal to be bundled with Walmart+ subscriptions in 2022. Paramount+ is also free to all Delta Loyalty members while in flight, thanks to an agreement between the two companies made public in January.

That’s not the only new addition to +play; Verizon announced the service is also adding Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark TV, [Marquee TV, MasterClass], Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith, and Family and Wondrium. +play also added the direct-to-consumer STARZ app, as well as the 17 premium pay-TV channels in the Starz family to its platform in early January, so it’s been a busy start to the year for the aggregation service.

Streaming aggregation is one of the things consumers are clamoring loudest for, these days. In an era where there are over 300 subscription video services available to American streaming users, having a platform like +play where they can manage and pay for them in one place is invaluable. A survey from December 2022 found that 86% of streaming customers want such a service, so perhaps Verizon will strive to make +play more widely available in the future.