Netflix Renews Deal to Give Free Year of Service via Verizon +play; Paramount+ Also Now on Platform
Customers of Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home are getting another chance at a year of free Netflix. Those customers are the only people who get access to Verizon’s subscription aggregation service +play, and the telecom company has announced it is extending a special, exclusive offer in partnership with Netflix.
According to the terms of the deal, +play users who sign up for a yearlong subscription to another streaming service on the platform will get a free year’s subscription to Netflix Premium. That’s a $239.88 value, and includes features like ad-free streaming, spatial audio, the ability to watch select content in 4K, and the flexibility to watch Netflix on up to four devices simultaneously.
+play is a new streaming aggregation service launched by Verizon in March 2022. It allows users to access and subscribe to many of their favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more, and to pay for them all on one monthly bill. If you’re a Verizon customer looking to add a few new entertainment options, you can sign up for a top service for a year and get a free year of Netflix Premium for your efforts.
If customers do want to take advantage of the offer, they will have another major streamer to consider alongside Netflix, as on Thursday it was announced that Paramount+ had joined the platform, and is now available to all +play users. This marks yet another expansion in distribution for Paramount+ after it inked a deal to be bundled with Walmart+ subscriptions in 2022. Paramount+ is also free to all Delta Loyalty members while in flight, thanks to an agreement between the two companies made public in January.
That’s not the only new addition to +play; Verizon announced the service is also adding Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark TV, [Marquee TV, MasterClass], Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith, and Family and Wondrium. +play also added the direct-to-consumer STARZ app, as well as the 17 premium pay-TV channels in the Starz family to its platform in early January, so it’s been a busy start to the year for the aggregation service.
Streaming aggregation is one of the things consumers are clamoring loudest for, these days. In an era where there are over 300 subscription video services available to American streaming users, having a platform like +play where they can manage and pay for them in one place is invaluable. A survey from December 2022 found that 86% of streaming customers want such a service, so perhaps Verizon will strive to make +play more widely available in the future.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
-
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers four plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.