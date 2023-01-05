Delta Loyalty Members to Get Paramount+ Premium for Free on Flights

If you’re a Delta SkyMiles member who has to take a trip, good news; you’ll soon have more to watch while you fly than ever before.

Delta and Paramount have announced that starting this spring, Delta SkyMiles members will get free access to Paramount+ Premium while onboard flights originating in the United States. That means that Delta loyalty members will get access to shows like “1923,” “Tulsa King,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” as well as blockbuster movies including “Top Gun: Maverick” for free with no ads while flying.

“Partnerships with some of the world’s largest and strongest consumer brands, such as the one we announced today with Delta, have been key to the market-leading growth of Paramount+ by engaging new consumers with our unmatched streaming offering,” Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer Jeff Shultz said. “With this deal, Paramount and Delta are bringing every SkyMiles Member the full breadth and depth of Paramount+, all while 30,000 feet above the ground.”

The free access while flying will be available to Delta SkyMiles members via their mobile devices, such as phones or tablets. Free wi-fi will be rolling out across Delta’s fleet of more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023, making it easier than ever to enjoy streaming services like Paramount+ while flying.

“Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment, and – now – free, fast streaming wi-fi,” Delta SVP Ranjan Goswami said. “Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home.”

More and more airlines are partnering with streaming services to offer exclusive in-flight deals. In December, JetBlue announced it had struck a deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock to bring a selection of Peacock originals to seatback screens across the JetBlue fleet for free. Delta’s new partnership with Paramount+ rolls out this spring, so start planning your next getaway now.