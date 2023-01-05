 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

Delta Loyalty Members to Get Paramount+ Premium for Free on Flights

David Satin

If you’re a Delta SkyMiles member who has to take a trip, good news; you’ll soon have more to watch while you fly than ever before.

Delta and Paramount have announced that starting this spring, Delta SkyMiles members will get free access to Paramount+ Premium while onboard flights originating in the United States. That means that Delta loyalty members will get access to shows like “1923,” “Tulsa King,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” as well as blockbuster movies including “Top Gun: Maverick” for free with no ads while flying.

“Partnerships with some of the world’s largest and strongest consumer brands, such as the one we announced today with Delta, have been key to the market-leading growth of Paramount+ by engaging new consumers with our unmatched streaming offering,” Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer Jeff Shultz said. “With this deal, Paramount and Delta are bringing every SkyMiles Member the full breadth and depth of Paramount+, all while 30,000 feet above the ground.”

The free access while flying will be available to Delta SkyMiles members via their mobile devices, such as phones or tablets. Free wi-fi will be rolling out across Delta’s fleet of more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023, making it easier than ever to enjoy streaming services like Paramount+ while flying.

“Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment, and – now – free, fast streaming wi-fi,” Delta SVP Ranjan Goswami said. “Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home.”

More and more airlines are partnering with streaming services to offer exclusive in-flight deals. In December, JetBlue announced it had struck a deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock to bring a selection of Peacock originals to seatback screens across the JetBlue fleet for free. Delta’s new partnership with Paramount+ rolls out this spring, so start planning your next getaway now.

30-Day Trial
paramountplus.com

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The service was previously called CBS All Access.

30-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
paramountplus.com

For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.