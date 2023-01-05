Delta Loyalty Members to Get Paramount+ Premium for Free on Flights
If you’re a Delta SkyMiles member who has to take a trip, good news; you’ll soon have more to watch while you fly than ever before.
Delta and Paramount have announced that starting this spring, Delta SkyMiles members will get free access to Paramount+ Premium while onboard flights originating in the United States. That means that Delta loyalty members will get access to shows like “1923,” “Tulsa King,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” as well as blockbuster movies including “Top Gun: Maverick” for free with no ads while flying.
“Partnerships with some of the world’s largest and strongest consumer brands, such as the one we announced today with Delta, have been key to the market-leading growth of Paramount+ by engaging new consumers with our unmatched streaming offering,” Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer Jeff Shultz said. “With this deal, Paramount and Delta are bringing every SkyMiles Member the full breadth and depth of Paramount+, all while 30,000 feet above the ground.”
The free access while flying will be available to Delta SkyMiles members via their mobile devices, such as phones or tablets. Free wi-fi will be rolling out across Delta’s fleet of more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023, making it easier than ever to enjoy streaming services like Paramount+ while flying.
“Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment, and – now – free, fast streaming wi-fi,” Delta SVP Ranjan Goswami said. “Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home.”
More and more airlines are partnering with streaming services to offer exclusive in-flight deals. In December, JetBlue announced it had struck a deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock to bring a selection of Peacock originals to seatback screens across the JetBlue fleet for free. Delta’s new partnership with Paramount+ rolls out this spring, so start planning your next getaway now.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.