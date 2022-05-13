NFL Announces 2022 TV Schedule: What Does It Mean For Cord-Cutters?

The NFL released its complete 2022 regular-season TV schedule on Thursday and it includes a few big changes for streamers. For those with linear TV, nothing major changes — CBS and FOX will air Sunday afternoons, while NBC will hold onto the “Sunday Night Football” window.

But, when it comes to streaming-exclusive games, there will be move than ever.

Amazon Prime Video

The biggest change? Amazon Prime Video will air 15 exclusive “Thursday Night Football” games, starting with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15. However, if your local team is playing in one of the Amazon games, it will also be simulcast on broadcast TV.

“Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video will have a new announcing crew as well, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit covering all of the games.

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN+ will have its first-ever exclusive game on Oct. 30. The matchup will see Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags from Wembley Stadium in London.

That’s not the only change for ESPN this season.

Unlike last year, which saw three games air on ABC, this year there will be five “Monday Night Football” games on ABC, including one exclusive matchup (Vikings/Eagles) in Week 2. It is likely that those games that air on ABC, will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

Just like last year, the Manning Bros. will be back for 10 weeks of the ManningCast after shattering ESPN’s alternate telecast viewership records in the show’s 2021 debut.

The biggest change for viewers is the worldwide leader’s new announcing crew. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will make their regular-season debut on Sept. 12 when new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in “Monday Night Football’s” season debut.

NBC/Peacock

Peacock will stream all of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” games, including the playoffs, along with the “Football Night in America” studio show. The exclusive Peacock “Sunday Night Football Final” returns with expanded postgame coverage following “SNF” each week.

While none of the Peacock games are exclusive this year, it’s expected that at least one telecast starting next season will require the streaming service.

The new “SNF” announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will work its first regular game together on Sept. 8 in a game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

CBS/Paramount+

On Sunday afternoons, Paramount+ will stream local CBS games to customers on both their ad-supported and ad-free tiers. The “NFL ON CBS” 2022 regular season schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a national doubleheader and will be broadcast to viewers all season across the country.

CBS and Paramount+ will air the traditional Thanksgiving Day game, this year between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. On Christmas Day CBS and Nickelodeon will once again team up to deliver a present to fans of all ages with the Denver at Los Angeles Rams game at 4:30 p.m., ET. In addition to the “NFL ON CBS” broadcast, Nickelodeon will air its annual slime-filled presentation.

Fox/Tubi

Fox is the only service that doesn’t have plans to simulcast any of its broadcast games on its streaming service. While you can watch them in the Fox Sports App, it does require authentication with TV Everywhere.

Fox does have their own free streaming service Tubi, but the service does not currently include plans to stream games. The only ways to watch FOX games for free are with an antenna, Live TV Streaming Service, or in the NFL App on a mobile device.

However, if things are similar to past years, the network will air the Super Bowl for free in the Fox Sports App.

Fox NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving Day coverage returns on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET with a tasty matchup of NFC rivals between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

For the third consecutive year, Fox delivers the gift of football on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Miami Dolphins. Packers vs. Dolphins on Fox kicks off the NFL Christmas Day schedule with a 1:00 p.m. ET start.

NFL Sunday Ticket

There have been reports that NFL Sunday Ticket will move from DirecTV to Apple TV+ for the 2023 season, but that has yet to be confirmed by the NFL. So for this year, you will still need [NFL Sunday Ticket Online] if you want to stream out-of-market games with DIRECTV satellite.

Upcoming Super Bowl Rights

Following this season — which sees the Super Bowl on FOX — CBS, FOX, and NBC each get three Super Bowls over the course of the next 11-years with ESPN/ABC joining the rotation with telecasts for the 2026 and 2030 seasons.

Super Bowls by Season