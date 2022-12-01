Paramount+ Launches in France with 40,000+ Episodes, Including ‘1883,’ ‘Star Trek’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming Soon
French users now have a new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform to enjoy. Paramount Global has lived up to its name with the previously announced roll-out of Paramount+ in France on Thursday, Dec. 1.
France’s version of the streaming service offers on-demand access to 40,000+ TV episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a hearty content library.
The service will cost €7.99 per month or €79.90 for an annual subscription. Paramount+ will be available from connected TVs and streaming devices including those from Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku, and Samsung. French users can also include Paramount+ in a bundle with Canal+, a premium French TV channel.
“We are very proud to launch Paramount+ in France, the only streaming service where you will find Sylvester Stallone, Spongebob Squarepants and Harrison Ford in the same place alongside iconic titles such as Star Trek, South Park, Halo and recent and classic films that have made their mark on world cinema,” Paramount+ EVP Marco Nobili said.
Starting on Dec. 22, French subscribers will join Paramount+ customers around the world in being able to stream the No. 1 movie at the box office of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Paramount+ reported 46 million global subscribers in its most recent quarterly earnings report, and that number is sure to rise thanks to its introduction in France. The service recently broke its own record for most subscriber sign-ups in a day, thanks to the debut of new Stallone-led Taylor Sheridan series “Tulsa King” (which is available in France) and live streams of NFL games on CBS (which are a U.S. exclusive).
New French users should be aware, however, that the service may be due for a price increase soon. In November, Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra noted that Paramount+ had room to boost its price while still maintaining its reputation as a good value for customers.
