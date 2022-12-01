 Skip to Content
Paramount+ Launches in France with 40,000+ Episodes, Including ‘1883,’ ‘Star Trek’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming Soon

David Satin

French users now have a new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform to enjoy. Paramount Global has lived up to its name with the previously announced roll-out of Paramount+ in France on Thursday, Dec. 1.

France’s version of the streaming service offers on-demand access to 40,000+ TV episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a hearty content library.

The service will cost €7.99 per month or €79.90 for an annual subscription. Paramount+ will be available from connected TVs and streaming devices including those from Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku, and Samsung. French users can also include Paramount+ in a bundle with Canal+, a premium French TV channel.

“We are very proud to launch Paramount+ in France, the only streaming service where you will find Sylvester Stallone, Spongebob Squarepants and Harrison Ford in the same place alongside iconic titles such as Star Trek, South Park, Halo and recent and classic films that have made their mark on world cinema,” Paramount+ EVP Marco Nobili said.

Starting on Dec. 22, French subscribers will join Paramount+ customers around the world in being able to stream the No. 1 movie at the box office of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Paramount+ reported 46 million global subscribers in its most recent quarterly earnings report, and that number is sure to rise thanks to its introduction in France. The service recently broke its own record for most subscriber sign-ups in a day, thanks to the debut of new Stallone-led Taylor Sheridan series “Tulsa King” (which is available in France) and live streams of NFL games on CBS (which are a U.S. exclusive).

New French users should be aware, however, that the service may be due for a price increase soon. In November, Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra noted that Paramount+ had room to boost its price while still maintaining its reputation as a good value for customers.

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The service was previously called CBS All Access.

