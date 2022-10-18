Paramount+ Announces 2022 Launch Dates for France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Paramount Global is continuing its efforts to live up to its name as on Tuesday, Paramount+ announced its next steps to expand its presence in Europe. The streaming service’s EVP and International General Manager of Marco Nobili announced at television trade show Mipcom Cannes that the service had decided on a launch date for the service to rollout in France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, according to reporting from Deadline.

Nobili set a date of Dec. 1 for France, and the other three countries will get Paramount+ a week later on Dec. 8. Local content is already in production for the German and French debuts and it’s a good bet that soon each country will see local programming on their Paramount+ platform.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

“Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories,” Nobili said. “With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide.”

It’s been a big year for Paramount+ in Europe. The service launched in the U.K. and Ireland in the spring, followed by Italy in September. The company made clear at the time of the U.K. launch that even more countries were on Paramount’s radar.

“This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023,” Paramount Global’s president and CEO of International Networks, Studios, and Streaming Raffaele Annecchino said. “With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

There was no word on the price point for a subscription to the service, but past European rollouts offer some clues. Three of the four countries announced in Paramount’s latest rollout use the euro, which is also used by Italy. Paramount+ costs Italian customers 7.99€ ($7.88 USD) per month or 79.90€ ($78.80 USD) if they sign up for a year’s subscription, and it’s a good probability that the cost will be the same in Germany, Austria, and France.

Switzerland is a bit trickier since it does not use the euro. However, neither does the U.K., which saw Paramount+ roll out for a price of £6.99 per month ($8.74 USD)/£69.90 per year($87.41 USD). A price point similar to that should be expected for Swiss customers.

Paramount+’s library includes hit shows like “1883” and other titles from the interconnected “Sheridan-verse,” as well as popular film and TV franchises like Transformers and Star Trek. The biggest summer blockbuster of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” will also come to Paramount+ when the company decides to send it to streaming. While an official date is not yet known, the studio has indicated that it will be before the end of the year.