Paramount+ Sees Most Single-Day Subscriber Sign-Ups Thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King,’ NFL

Happy days are here again at [Parmaount+]. The service announced that Sunday, Nov. 13 saw more single-day sign-ups for the service than any other day since it transitioned from its previous CBS All Access incarnation.

The company credited two major factors for its historic day. The first was the NFL, which users of the Paramount+ Premium tier can access every week via a live stream of their local CBS station for $9.99 per month. Through Week 10, the 2022 season has been the most-streamed season ever on Paramount+.

However, football isn’t the only factor that led to a record-breaking day for Paramount+. The series premiere of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s new show “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, also helped attract customers to the service last weekend.

“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” Paramount Streaming’s chief programming officer Tanya Giles said. “The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like “Tulsa King” and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”

The company did not release the actual number of new subscribers that came to the service on Sunday, but it did provide some concrete figures a few weeks ago as part of its quarterly earnings report. Across Paramount+, SHOWTIME, BET+, and Noggin, Paramount added 4.7 million streaming subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, reaching a global total of nearly 67 million.

Paramount+ has quite a bit to offer its users these days. In addition to classic shows like “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” the platform will be home to Sheridan's next show, the second “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” beginning on Dec. 18, and will launch a reboot of the enduringly popular “Criminal Minds” on Nov. 24.

Plus, the service will get the No. 1 movie of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” at some point before the end of the year.

All the recent success has its cost, however. Paramount+ is due for a price increase, according to company executives, and while they haven’t specified when or how much it will be, customers could soon be feeling the financial burden of the streamer’s success.