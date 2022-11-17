Paramount+ Sees Most Single-Day Subscriber Sign-Ups Thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King,’ NFL
Happy days are here again at [Parmaount+]. The service announced that Sunday, Nov. 13 saw more single-day sign-ups for the service than any other day since it transitioned from its previous CBS All Access incarnation.
The company credited two major factors for its historic day. The first was the NFL, which users of the Paramount+ Premium tier can access every week via a live stream of their local CBS station for $9.99 per month. Through Week 10, the 2022 season has been the most-streamed season ever on Paramount+.
However, football isn’t the only factor that led to a record-breaking day for Paramount+. The series premiere of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s new show “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, also helped attract customers to the service last weekend.
Tulsa King
Just after he is released from prison after 25 years, New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.
“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” Paramount Streaming’s chief programming officer Tanya Giles said. “The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like “Tulsa King” and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”
The company did not release the actual number of new subscribers that came to the service on Sunday, but it did provide some concrete figures a few weeks ago as part of its quarterly earnings report. Across Paramount+, SHOWTIME, BET+, and Noggin, Paramount added 4.7 million streaming subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, reaching a global total of nearly 67 million.
Paramount+ has quite a bit to offer its users these days. In addition to classic shows like “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” the platform will be home to Sheridan's next show, the second “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” beginning on Dec. 18, and will launch a reboot of the enduringly popular “Criminal Minds” on Nov. 24.
Plus, the service will get the No. 1 movie of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” at some point before the end of the year.
All the recent success has its cost, however. Paramount+ is due for a price increase, according to company executives, and while they haven’t specified when or how much it will be, customers could soon be feeling the financial burden of the streamer’s success.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.