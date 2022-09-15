Paramount+ Launches in Italy with Special Price, Exclusive Italian Content

The European streaming landscape is getting yet another update. As of Thursday, Sept. 15, Paramount Global has launched its flagship its streaming service Paramount+ in Italy. The move will bring over 8,000 hours of streaming content to the Italian market and add to Paramount+’s growing subscriber base, which already stands at around 43 million customers.

A subscription to Paramount+ will cost Italian customers 7.99€ per month or 79.90€ if they sign up for a year’s subscription. Paramount is also offering a special promotional price of one month for 4.99€ until Sept 25.

“Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its global footprint, offering audiences worldwide an unbeatable content slate, with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories all together on one platform,” Paramount+’s EVP and international general manager Marco Nobili said. “Italy not only has an incredible production history, from cult movies to TV series, but it is also a key market for the global expansion of Paramount+.”

Paramount+’s library includes hit shows like “Yellowstone,” “1883” and other titles from the interconnected “Sheridan-verse,” as well as popular film and TV franchises like Transformers and Star Trek. The biggest summer blockbuster of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” will also come to Paramount+ when the company decides to send it to streaming. While an official date is not yet known, CEO Bob Bakish has indicated that it will be before the end of the year.

The Italian launch of Paramount+ will also feature Italian originals like “Cicero,” “14 Days,” and “Corpo Libero,” with more exclusive Italian titles planned for the future.

“We’re the only streaming service where you’ll see Sylvester Stallone, ‘SpongeBob’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘South Park’ and incredible Italian stars like Elodie and Verdone… all in one place,” said Nobili. “With over 100 years of storytelling experience from our renowned Hollywood studio to our international production hubs - Paramount knows how to make great entertainment for everyone.”

The announcement comes at a time of growth for Paramount+. Recently, the company announced that a subscription to its streaming service would be included for all Walmart+ customers.

Paramount also has plans to bring Paramount+ to more European customers later this year.

“This launch, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France in the coming months will bring Paramount+ to all major European markets by the end of the year,” said Nobili.

The Paramount+ expansion is not the only addition to the European streaming market this year. After the addition of AMC+ and the expansion of Disney+ across the continent, European customers will have more options and content than ever before.