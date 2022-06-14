Disney+ Launches in 24 New Countries, Makes Category Change in Greece

On Tuesday, Disney+ continued its expansion across the globe with the launch of the service in 24 new countries and territories, including Turkey, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and more.

The streamer is debuting in dozens of new locales this summer, and just last week, launched in 16 countries and territories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Despite the coordinated launch, the user experience in Greece is slightly different than in other countries. While in the United States, consumers are used to having multiple Disney-owned streaming platforms, internationally, customers are treated to a more cohesive service with Hulu general entertainment content being available in Disney+’s Star hub (Star+ in Latin America).

However, there is already a broadcast channel called Star in Greece, so Disney had to make an adjustment. In the country, what we know as Hulu shows and movies are simply listed under a “More Entertainment” heading, as pointed out on Reddit.

Country Currency Monthly Annually Albania EUR 7.99 79.9 Andorra EUR 8.99 89.9 Bosnia & Herzegovina EUR 7.99 79.9 Bulgaria EUR 7.99 79.9 Croatia EUR 7.99 79.9 Czech Republic CZK 199 1990 Estonia EUR 7.99 79.9 Greece EUR 8.99 89.9 Hungary HUF 2490 24900 Kosovo EUR 7.99 79.9 Latvia EUR 7.99 79.9 Liechtenstein CHF 12.9 129 Lithuania EUR 7.99 79.9 Malta EUR 8.99 89.9 Montenegro EUR 7.99 79.9 North Macedonia EUR 7.99 79.9 Poland PLN 28.99 289.9 Romania RON 29.99 299.9 San Marino EUR 8.99 89.9 Serbia EUR 7.99 79.9 Slovakia EUR 7.99 79.9 Slovenia EUR 7.99 79.9 Turkey TRY 34.99 349.9 Vatican City EUR 8.99 89.9

With the steady stream of launches planned by Disney+ throughout the summer, the service is looking to improve upon the 137.7 million subscribers worldwide that it reported following the first quarter of the year. At the end of Q1, the total included 93.3M subscribers internationally.

At the time, Disney CEO Bob Chapek reiterated the company’s goal of having 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024, however, that likely took a hit earlier this week as Disney+ lost out on the streaming rights to Indian Premier League cricket.

The wildly popular sport helped drive over 50 million subscriptions in India, but the new rights deal reportedly came with a $2.6 billion price tag and was granted to Viacom18. Given that subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar (the name of the service in the country) only generate $0.76 per user monthly for the company, Disney opted instead to secure the broadcast television rights to the league at a reported price tag of $3 billion.

Disney+ will next launch in Israel on Thursday, June 16.