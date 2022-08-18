What Do ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Digital, Blu-Ray Release Dates Tell Us About When it Will Stream on Paramount+?

Strap into the cockpit and throttle up, because after months of waiting, fans with a need for speed will finally be able to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of their own homes. No, the billion-dollar big-screen blockbuster has not announced its streaming release date on Paramount+, but the film will be available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and the Blu-Ray release will follow on Nov 1st. Fans hoping the film will be available to stream quickly may be disappointed, as there is currently still no word on when the movie will drop on Paramount’s premium platform.

The film’s star and producer Tom Cruise lobbied hard for an extended theatrical release of the film. After 90 days in theaters, the movie has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, so it’s safe to say that Paramount executives are happy with the decision to follow Cruise’s advice.

Last year, Paramount announced that most movies would appear on Paramount+ 45 days from their initial theatrical release. But the smashing success of “Top Gun: Maverick” convinced the company to keep it in theaters, and executives are still keeping quiet about a potential streaming release.

Paramount Global streaming chief Tom Ryan said in June, “We haven’t decided on that [the theatrical window for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’] yet.”

No additional statements regarding the movie’s streaming release have come from the company since.

The film is still showing in theaters, and considering how big of an earner it has been so far, it shouldn’t be surprising to see Paramount try to squeeze every last financial drop out of it before moving it to streaming. If Cruise had had his way the wait would be even longer, as the star pushed for a full 120 day (four-month) theatrical run before the movie even became available for digital purchase.

In May, before being released in theaters, The Streamable predicted that “Maverick” wouldn't hit Paramount+ until at least Labor Day, but given how things are going now, it might not land on the streamer until holidays much later in the fall.

If you simply can’t wait for the high-octane action but you don’t want to buy the movie yet, don’t forget the franchise’s first installment, 1986’s “Top Gun.” It is currently available to stream on Paramount+ and Prime Video, so fly on over to one of those platforms and fulfill your need for speed!