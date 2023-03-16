Paramount+ Launching First Mobile-Exclusive Plan in Mexico, Brazil
Users of Paramount+ in Brazil and Mexico will soon have an even cheaper way to access the service. Paramount Global has announced that starting in April, it will be offering a mobile-only price tier in those two countries. This tier will allow users to access the entire Paramount+ on-demand library, but only on their phones or other mobile devices.
The plan will cost around $2.80 per month in Mexico, and the equivalent of about $4.20 in Brazil. Paramount+ will call this new plan its “Basic” tier, but thankfully for users, it will offer all of the same shows and movies that a normal Paramount+ subscription offers. There are no details available yet on whether the tier will be ad-supported or ad-free, but it is likely to be ad-supported given the low price point.
Paramount+’s international GM and EVP Marco Nobili called the new mobile plan “part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries,” he said.
Paramount quoted studies that indicate over 50% of the internet-using population of both Mexico and Brazil use their smartphones for streaming video. This plan is an excellent way to meet those users where they are, and allow them to continue streaming the way they most prefer.
The increase in global reach for Paramount+ over the past six months has been truly impressive. The service came to several European markets in the latter half of 2022, including Italy in September, and France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in December.
Paramount Global is increasing its worldwide focus on streaming, as its linear channels continue to suffer from cord-cutting. The service wants to be a global leader in general entertainment, and Paramount is so confident in its new approach that it turned down an unsolicited $3 billion offer to sell its premium cable channel/streaming service SHOWTIME.
Paramount+ is not the only service that offers mobile-only plans in select countries. Netflix has done so in places like Malaysia and India for years, in a similar attempt to reach users who are most interested in using their phones to stream video. But this is Paramount’s first attempt at a mobile-exclusive price tier, and if it is successful it may introduce the plan to more countries in the coming months.
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.