Paramount+ Launches in Austria, Germany, Switzerland; Continuing European Expansion

Santa climbed aboard his sleigh a couple of weeks early for residents of Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. As of Thursday, Dec. 8, Paramount Global has launched its flagship streaming service Paramount+ in those three countries, completing the company’s global expansion plans for 2022. The service will cost €7.99 per month or €79.90 for an annual subscription in Germany and Austria, and CHF 12 per month in Switzerland.

The introduction of Paramount+ in these countries brings its total distribution to 45 global markets. The service most recently launched in France, and also was made available in Italy earlier this fall.

“There is no doubt 2022 has been the year of global expansion for Paramount+,” Paramount+ EVP and international GM Marco Nobili said. “With the latest launch in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and France last week, we are now streaming in key markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and soon in India. With our unbeatable content offering to entertain the entire family, deployed across such a vast footprint, we are well-positioned to continue our momentum in 2023.”

Paramount+ offers over 40,000+ TV episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. It offers popular franchises like Star Trek, and in these new European markets, the service offers something that even American audiences can’t enjoy: Taylor Sheridan’s hit Western drama “Yellowstone,” as well as its sequel and prequel shows. Plus, starting Dec. 22, users in these countries will be able to stream “Top Gun: Maverick,” the biggest movie of 2022.

In addition to a large catalog of popular content, Paramount+ will be offering exclusive originals in Germany. That slate of originals includes “Der Sheich,” the story of a one-of-a-kind con artist; “Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death,” a gripping crime series based on the acclaimed best-selling novels about forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter; the cyber-thriller series “The Thin Line;” and “Kohlrabenschwarz,” a mystery series based off a popular mystery audiodrama of the same name.

It’s unclear if European customers will be subject to the anticipated price increases coming to Paramount+ in the future, but what is certain is that Paramount+ will be growing its already-expanding global subscriber base of 46 million considerably thanks to its European expansions.