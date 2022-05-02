Peacock Adds ‘Catch Up’ Feature for Premier League Key Plays

Did you sleep through your Saturday alarm and miss the start of your favorite footy match this weekend? Have no fear, as Peacock has introduced a new feature that will let you catch up on English Premier League soccer matches by watching key plays after the game is underway.

The new feature, which is similar to what viewers can find on the YouTube TV and MLB.TV apps, allows international football fans the ability to watch highlights from a game currently in progress without having to exit the in-game experience. Along the bottom of the screen, fans can select from a series of key plays and click to watch the biggest moments that they might have missed.

The feature has rolled out starting on Roku devices, and will become available on other devices in the coming weeks. If successful, it’s expected that they will roll it out to other sports on the platform.

Prior to the introduction of the feature, customers would either need to wait until halftime or after the game to get caught up, hope that the broadcast showed highlights during a stoppage, or wait until the game was over in order to watch a replay. However, now, those early morning weekend starts won’t require you to get up the exact second that your alarm goes off in order to make sure that you catch all of the EPL action.

Following an extension of their deal last fall, NBC Sports owns the rights to Premier League telecasts in the U.S., which means that most televised matches appear on NBC, USA Network, and a few overflow games on CNBC. Spanish-language telecasts will air on NBC-owned Universo and Telemundo, which are available on most live TV streaming services.

Games that don’t air on cable are streamed on Peacock Premium, and this season — for the first time — NBC broadcasts are also being simulcast on Peacock, and NBCU has just now made it easier for American soccer fans to enjoy the action.