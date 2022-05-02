Peacock Adds ‘Catch Up’ Feature for Premier League Key Plays
Did you sleep through your Saturday alarm and miss the start of your favorite footy match this weekend? Have no fear, as Peacock has introduced a new feature that will let you catch up on English Premier League soccer matches by watching key plays after the game is underway.
The new feature, which is similar to what viewers can find on the YouTube TV and MLB.TV apps, allows international football fans the ability to watch highlights from a game currently in progress without having to exit the in-game experience. Along the bottom of the screen, fans can select from a series of key plays and click to watch the biggest moments that they might have missed.
The feature has rolled out starting on Roku devices, and will become available on other devices in the coming weeks. If successful, it’s expected that they will roll it out to other sports on the platform.
Prior to the introduction of the feature, customers would either need to wait until halftime or after the game to get caught up, hope that the broadcast showed highlights during a stoppage, or wait until the game was over in order to watch a replay. However, now, those early morning weekend starts won’t require you to get up the exact second that your alarm goes off in order to make sure that you catch all of the EPL action.
Following an extension of their deal last fall, NBC Sports owns the rights to Premier League telecasts in the U.S., which means that most televised matches appear on NBC, USA Network, and a few overflow games on CNBC. Spanish-language telecasts will air on NBC-owned Universo and Telemundo, which are available on most live TV streaming services.
Games that don’t air on cable are streamed on Peacock Premium, and this season — for the first time — NBC broadcasts are also being simulcast on Peacock, and NBCU has just now made it easier for American soccer fans to enjoy the action.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.