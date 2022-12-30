Peacock Announces January Streaming Date for ‘She Said,’ Drama About New York Times’ Weinstein Investigation

If you’re looking for a compelling new drama film to wrap up the first work week of the new year, look no further. Peacock has announced that it will stream “She Said,” starring two-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, starting Friday, Jan. 6.

Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as real-life New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever, marking the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

A testament to the power of investigative journalism, “She Said” details the journey of reporters and editors engaged in the unrelenting pursuit of the truth and highlights the courage of survivors and witnesses who chose to come forward to stop a serial predator in his tracks. The film reached an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 91% of audiences voicing their approval as well.

Watch a Trailer for ‘She Said’:

“She Said” came to theaters on Nov. 18, meaning it will have had a theatrical release window of 49 days, just a hair over the industry-standard minimum of 45 days. Although it was well-received by critics and audiences, the film took in just $11.5 million at the global box office, against a budget of $32 million.

The film may do better for Universal on Peacock, especially as awards season begins to ramp up. “She Said” was named one of the best films of 2022 by the American Film Institute, and has garnered Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations, as well. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the movie get at least a nod from the Oscars when those nominations are released on Jan. 24.

“She Said” joins an intriguing slate of content coming to Peacock in January 2023. Other additions to the service include the stranger-than-fiction docuseries “Paul T. Goldman,” the newest iteration of the hit reality series “America’s Got Talent,” and the original mystery series “Poker Face.”