Peacock Extends Motor Sports Agreement, Will Stream All Supercross, Pro Motocross Races

Peacock is revving up its live sports offerings. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform announced this week that it is extending a deal with Feld Motor Sports that will allow Peacock to remain the home of Supercross and Pro Motocross, as well as the newly formed Super Motocross World Championship division of motorcycle racing.

The deal is a multiyear extension of the contract first agreed to in early 2021. It will cover 31 races in the 2023 motocross season, which marks a record for the combined number of Supercross and Pro Motocross events that NBC Sports will present in a single year.

“With our wide array of live and original motorsports offerings, Peacock is a natural home for Supercross and Pro Motocross races,” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “We’re looking forward to providing fans with an easily-accessible destination to find every race all season long, including the exciting finish with the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship.”

At least 20 of the Supercross and Pro Motocross races on the schedule will be Peacock exclusives. NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will also offer coverage of many races, including the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final. The first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship final will take place Oct. 14, 2023.

“The SuperMotocross World Championship adds a new dimension to the annual Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons that will result in crowning the ultimate World Champion,” added Stephen C. Yaros, SVP Global Media and Supercross for Feld Motor Sports. “We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with NBC Sports so our fans can watch all the racing action streaming live on Peacock and the option to also watch select rounds on NBC, USA Network and CNBC.”

Peacock has made some impressive moves to bolster its live sports offerings. This summer, it reached a deal to air select Big Ten Conference football and basketball games in the 2023 season, and the platform is already the streaming home to Notre Dame football, Premiere League soccer, WWE Wrestling, and “Sunday Night Football.”

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell mentioned this week that he thought Peacock had a better live sports portfolio than ESPN+. While that may not be quite true yet, it appears that Peacock is at least attempting to live up to those high aspirations.