NBC Sports’ Supercross and Pro Motocross Moving to Peacock Premium in 2021

Peacock is adding more live sports to their premium tier as the company announced they will be offering extensive live and commercial-free Supercross and Pro Motocross coverage in 2021.

Beginning with the start of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season on Jan. 16, NBC Sports’ exclusive streaming coverage will move from NBC Sports Gold’s “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass,” “Supercross Pass” and “Pro Motocross Pass” to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Peacock Premium will offer comprehensive live coverage and on-demand replays of their respective 2021 seasons, including Supercross qualifiers and races, and Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s.

Since launching back in July, parent company NBCUniversal has been shifting a number of programs from NBC Sports Gold to Peacock. The company previously announced Peacock Premium will stream 175 exclusive Premier League matches in the 2020-21 season and that all content previously presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium.

In October, they announced the NBC Sports Gold Figure Skating Pass is shifting over to Peacock Premium. Starting October 23rd, Peacock Premium became the home of live figure skating content with the ‘Skate America’ ladies’ short program from Las Vegas.

Also in October, they announced the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season would be moving from NBC Sports Gold “Rugby Pass” to Peacock Premium. The season began Nov. 20.

Peacock Premium will present other live sports programming, including this Sunday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage; U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf; “Lost Speedways,” hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.”