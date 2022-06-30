Peacock is Now The Best Way to Stream Bravo Shows
If you were a fan of Bravo shows, you used to need to subscribe to a cable or streaming bundle if you wanted to watch them live or the next day. While Hulu used to be home to some Bravo shows after they aired on cable, there’s now an even better way.
Starting last month, Peacock Premium subscribers were able to access both new episodes the next day and the full libraries of Bravo shows. That means that if you wanted to watch your favorite installments of the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” or “Watch What Happens Live,” you can get them all with your Peacock subscription.
At just $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium — or free with your Xfinity Internet or TV subscription — you can now watch Bravo shows without the need of a $65+ cable alternative like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, if you want to watch Bravo shows offline or without ads, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which is just $9.99 per month.
How Can you Find Bravo shows on Peacock?
Under featured brands, you will now find a Bravo tile that you can use to access the all-new Bravo hub. When you click into the hub, you will see featured episodes, favorites from Andy Cohen, popular episodes, and the most recently released episodes on the platform.
If you’re unsure when new episodes come out, there is now a tag underneath the title of each show that shows you exactly when new episodes become available.
What Bravo Shows Can You Watch on Peacock?
All new seasons of shows that air on Bravo will be available next day on Peacock. You can also catch up on past seasons of shows on-demand with your subscription. Additionally, there are some Peacock Originals that are extensions your favorite Bravo shows including “Below Deck: Down Under” and “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”
- Below Deck
- Below Deck Down Under (Peacock Original)
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Bethany Ever After…
- Bethany Getting Married
- Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen (Peacock Original)
- Family Karma
- Flipping Out
- Kandi & The Gang
- Ladies of London
- Love Match Atlanta
- Married to Medicine
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Josh & Josh
- Million Dollar Listing New York
- Odd Mom Out
- Project Runway
- Shahs of Sunset
- Southern Charm (New Episodes Fridays)
- Southern Charm New Orleans
- Southern Charm Savannah
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (New Episodes Mondays)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (New Episodes Thursdays)
- The Real Housewives of Dallas
- The Real Housewives of Dubai (New Episodes Thursdays)
- The Real Housewives of Miami (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- The Real Housewives of New York City
- The Real Housewives of Orange County
- The Real Housewives of Potomac
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef
- Top Chef All Stars Dinner
- Top Chef Family Style (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Masters
- Vanderpump Dogs (Peacock Original)
- Vanderpump Rules
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
- Winter House
Can You Watch Bravo Shows Without Ads?
If you subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99 per month), you will be able to stream Bravo shows without commercials. If you sign-up for Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month), there will be about five minutes of ads over the course of an hour.
Can You Watch Bravo Shows Offline?
If you are traveling, Bravo shows are available to download offline with the Peacock Premium Plus plan. You can check whether or not a show is available offline on its description page.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Bravo shows are available on all streaming devices that carry Peacock. You can watch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
