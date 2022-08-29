Peacock Launches 4K Viewing on Select Titles, Devices

Depending on their device, Peacock customers now have the ability to stream movies in crystal clear 4K resolution. The feature, which was already available across many of the service’s streaming competitors, gives users the ability to watch content in resolutions that are higher than what is normally available for films and TV on broadcast and streaming. While not all content — especially live programming — is available in 4K across streamers, it is beginning to increase in popularity and availability as more TV manufacturers start accounting for the technology.

The Comcast streaming service has begun rolling out the viewing option to a handful of platforms including its own X1/Flex/XClass TV devices, Roku, and Android TV. Currently, 4K viewing is not available on Apple TV, iOS, or Android devices. To date, NBCUniversal has only made a handful of film titles available in 4K, an even smaller number also having HDR support as well. The biggest titles in the 4K collection include “Shrek,” “Minions,” and three “Fast and the Furious” films.

The titles that are available in 4K display a small icon on the title screen underneath the official description and cast listings along with other important information including ratings, accessibility features, and more. It also appears that Peacock has made the 4K feature available to customers on both its Premium and Premium Plus subscription tiers.

Unfortunately, none of Peacock’s popular TV series are yet available in the upgraded resolution, so you won’t be able to stream “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” or “Downton Abbey” in 4K. Interestingly, though Peacock does stream the Harry Potter films, they are not yet included in the collection. The movies also stream on HBO Max, but are not available in 4K on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service either.

Movies available on Peacock in 4K