Plex Brings on 16 New Channels Including Vevo Music, Italian Movies, More

Plex is up to its usual tricks in adding more free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its programming lineup. This time the additions have a decidedly international flair, as the service has rolled out channels featuring Italian cinema, as well as musical selections from around the world.

Plex serves as a platform for FAST channels, but also offers ad-supported video-on-demand with more than 50,000 titles. It’s free to use, but customers can upgrade to the Plex Pass for $4.99 per month which allows them to record live TV using an antenna, and much more. Both paid and non-paid subscribers can add all the other streamers they’re subscribed to on their Plex account and see what titles are available to stream on all their services in one place.

The new channels now available on Plex include:

Bizzarro Movies (Italian Language) Absurd, grotesque, crazy. Bizzarro Movies are non-ordinary worlds, sci-fi, monsters, and B-movies, which have gathered cult followings.

Cinema segreto (Italian language): Iconic, cult, cinema rediscovered. From Tomas Milian to Gloria Guida, from film noir to horror, dramatic films, tormented stories

From mariachi to banda, videos and performances that define the genre. Vevo Retro Rock: From the ’80s to today, guitar-driven videos that keep the volume turned up to 11.

Videos and performances from Latin music’s most legendary artists. Vevo ’90s & ’00s: From the superstars to one-hit wonders, all of the videos you loved from both decades!

The best hit mix of the latest pop music videos! With Helene Fischer, Ben Zucker, Sarah Lombardi, and many more. PFL MMA: Catch up on the greatest fights, highlights, and commentary from the Professional Fighters League MMA league.

There’s no slowing down for Plex from a standpoint of adding more channels. These 16 new choices follow closely after the addition of channels like Outersphere in early April, and the rollout of the Midnight Screening and “Nashville” channels in late march.

These channels can now be found more easily than ever before, thanks to Plex’s new arrangement with Google. Chromecast devices powered by Google TV now offer more than 800 FAST channels in their Live tab, with selections from Plex, Pluto TV, Tubi and more now available.