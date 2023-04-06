Plex Introduces Three New, Free Channels Including Celebrity Name Game, Outersphere, Brat TV.
Plex is continually adding new content to its free streaming service, and this time the streamer is providing viewers with three additional channels. Game show fans, teens, and sci-fi buffs can now rejoice with this new selection of programming, all of which is accessible now.
Two of the new channels come from a partnership with Lionsgate. The Celebrity Name Game Channel will feature re-runs of the popular show of the same name 24 hours a day. “Celebrity Name Game” was originally a board game developed by actors Courtney Cox and David Arquette called “Identity Crisis.” It later became a TV game show and has been running since 2014. It involves two couples, who can either be friends or family, who compete in the game show. They are accompanied by two special celebrity guests, aiding them in guessing the names of famous people, locations, movies, TV shows, and more.
Outersphere aims to be a one-stop shop for all things sci-fi related. You can expect to see Lionsgate shows like “Mutant X,” “Painkiller Jane,” “Masters of Science Fiction,” and “Earth: Final Conflict.” Both of these channels are only available to streamers in the United States.
The third new channel is for younger viewers. Brat TV’s popular web series “Chicken Girls” made waves by featuring a number of well-known social media influencers. Brat TV has produced multiple series that have included popular teenage actors from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon such as Jules LeBlanc, Anna Cathcart, Francesca Capaldi, and Emily Skinner. The channel’s lineup will include shows like “Chicken Girls,” “Mani,” and “Attaway General.”
These additions come on the heels of a number of other new channels hitting Plex’s platform recently. Last month, the streaming service added five channels from Motorsport.tv and other science-fiction and lifestyle brands. Then last week, Plex launched the Midnight Screening and “Nashville” channels dedicated to hit movies and the long-running country-music primetime soap opera.
Plex is a unique service in that it offers not only hundreds of free channels in 195 countries but also allows you to catalog and store your own movie and media files in one accessible place. As the service continues to add more free channels to its lineup, undoubtedly, more viewers will become familiar with the platform.
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.