Plex Introduces Three New, Free Channels Including Celebrity Name Game, Outersphere, Brat TV.

Plex is continually adding new content to its free streaming service, and this time the streamer is providing viewers with three additional channels. Game show fans, teens, and sci-fi buffs can now rejoice with this new selection of programming, all of which is accessible now.

Two of the new channels come from a partnership with Lionsgate. The Celebrity Name Game Channel will feature re-runs of the popular show of the same name 24 hours a day. “Celebrity Name Game” was originally a board game developed by actors Courtney Cox and David Arquette called “Identity Crisis.” It later became a TV game show and has been running since 2014. It involves two couples, who can either be friends or family, who compete in the game show. They are accompanied by two special celebrity guests, aiding them in guessing the names of famous people, locations, movies, TV shows, and more.

Outersphere aims to be a one-stop shop for all things sci-fi related. You can expect to see Lionsgate shows like “Mutant X,” “Painkiller Jane,” “Masters of Science Fiction,” and “Earth: Final Conflict.” Both of these channels are only available to streamers in the United States.

The third new channel is for younger viewers. Brat TV’s popular web series “Chicken Girls” made waves by featuring a number of well-known social media influencers. Brat TV has produced multiple series that have included popular teenage actors from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon such as Jules LeBlanc, Anna Cathcart, Francesca Capaldi, and Emily Skinner. The channel’s lineup will include shows like “Chicken Girls,” “Mani,” and “Attaway General.”

These additions come on the heels of a number of other new channels hitting Plex’s platform recently. Last month, the streaming service added five channels from Motorsport.tv and other science-fiction and lifestyle brands. Then last week, Plex launched the Midnight Screening and “Nashville” channels dedicated to hit movies and the long-running country-music primetime soap opera.

Plex is a unique service in that it offers not only hundreds of free channels in 195 countries but also allows you to catalog and store your own movie and media files in one accessible place. As the service continues to add more free channels to its lineup, undoubtedly, more viewers will become familiar with the platform.