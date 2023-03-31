Plex Adding Two New FAST Channels; Midnight Screening, ‘Nashville’ Channels Now Available

Does Plex have your attention yet? If not, it may soon become impossible to ignore. There are seemingly new live channel additions to this free streaming service every day, and that trend continues as Plex has announced it is launching new channel options this week.

There are two new channels coming to Plex this time around. One is dedicated to a well-known country music drama, and the other celebrates both familiar and more obscure cinema from the United Kingdom, and from around the world. The channels are:

“Nashville” Channel: Dedicated to episodes of the beloved drama series. Rayna Jaymes and Juliette Barnes face personal and professional challenges as they navigate their paths as artists and individuals. Surrounding them, and often complicating their lives, are their family, friends and, in some cases, lovers, as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

The Midnight Screening: Dim the lights, sit back, relax, phones on silent and please no chewing too loudly. On this channel, you’ll find English full-length movies, international movies and Hollywood movies. There will definitely be some titles you’ll know and some you’ll be glad you discovered.

It’s been a busy month for Plex in terms of channel additions. It started early, adding nine new selections including those dedicated to “Drag Race Universe,” anime and true crime content. Then in the middle of the month, Plex upped the ante, adding the MotorTrend channel in the United States and five other global markets.

Most recently, Plex brought on five more channels. These networks offer lifestyle, science fiction and even Spanish-language programming, demonstrating that Plex has a variety of content offerings that’s hard to beat.

Watching all these various channels is free, but Plex does offer a paid option for those who want to make the most of its unique features. The service offers what it calls the Plex Pass for $4.99 per month, and while it won’t remove ads from your streaming experience, it will allow you to download content and watch it offline. Plex Pass also offers more sophisticated user controls, HDR tone mapping, Plex Dash, Plexamp, and Trailers and Extras. If users decide to attach an OTA (over-the-air) tuner to the Plex server, it will allow them to use Plex Pass to watch and record live TV from their antenna.