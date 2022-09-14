Pluto TV Adds Two New Free Streaming Channels Dedicated to ‘CSI: Miami,’ CSI: New York’

For nearly 22 years, TV lovers have been hooked to the criminal and scientific investigators of CBS’s hit police franchise “CSI.” Whether a devoted weekly viewer or someone who pops in now and then, Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV is now offering fans three different channels to watch their favorite crime scene investigators, including two new channels that just launched this week.

In addition to the existing free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated to the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” the new channels will air every episode of every season from spinoffs “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: NY,” respectively. The channels are running episodes around the clock in their original release order.

After seeing its global user base grow to almost 70 million monthly users in the second quarter of 2022, Pluto has been busy adding content to expand its array of offerings.

In addition to the “CSI” additions, Pluto recently added FAST channel 00s Replay, which is dedicated to filmmaking during the first decade of the 21st century; that was complemented by a recent release of a channel highlighting the two-decade archive of “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Other recent additions include archival programming from “60 Minutes,” along with channels dedicated to “The Rachel Ray Show,” Hallmark movies, and more. Pluto also recently offered a deeper dive into the world of westerns with Western Weeks.

On the game show front, Pluto TV now haschannels dedicated to a pair of iconic game shows, “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”