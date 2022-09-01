Prime Video Adds Bloomberg Channel in Canada, Mexico; More Markets Later This Year

Amazon is continuing to add content to its Prime Video Channels platform. There are already hundreds of Prime Video channels that you can add to your subscription for an additional monthly fee, but the latest launch in Mexico and Canada just might prove to have a significant return on investment.

This week, Bloomberg TV joined the Prime Video Channels’ lineup in both Mexico and Canada, making it the first global news network offered on Prime Video channels. Amazon will also be adding the channel in Australia and Brazil later this year, though no specific date was given.

“We’re excited to expand Bloomberg Television programming to our audience in these countries,” said Travis Winkler, Bloomberg Media General Manager of Video and Audio in a press release. “With Prime Video’s customer-first experience and worldwide reach, our viewers will be able to easily watch their favorite Bloomberg content across their devices.”

Bloomberg TV is a 24-hour business and financial news network. Viewers will have access to the most important stories in business and finance, including original programming such as Bloomberg Surveillance, Bloomberg Wall Street Week and Bloomberg Technology. Bloomberg TV also features interviews with top newsmakers, business executives and global leaders on a wide variety of topics, including: market trends, investment, international relations, technology, climate change, politics and more.

It will be interesting to see how successful the Bloomberg channel is in the Mexican and Canadian markets. If the move is successful, it may prompt Amazon to add more news channels to Prime Video. Bloomberg TV offers the company a good test case, as the network is not as marred by the political partisanship of some American news outlets like Fox News or MSNBC. It should draw viewers from across the spectrum, increasing its likelihood of being added to other markets soon.

Amazon added the ViX+ channel earlier this year, but things have been a bit quiet when it comes to new Prime Video channels in the U.S. in 2022. That may change in a big way if the speculation regarding the return of HBO Max to Prime Video becomes more than speculation.