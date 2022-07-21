ViX+ Comes to Prime Video Channels in U.S., Mexico as Global Release Moves Forward
Audiences in the United States and Mexico have something to look forward to as some of the top Spanish-language content is coming to Prime Video. TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ service will appear on Prime Channels starting Thursday, July 21 giving subscribers access to a huge collection of movies, shows, and sports, the most available on any Spanish-speaking service in the world.
The merging of Televisia and Univision earlier this year brought the ad-supported ViX and premium ViX+ services to the masses. Originally the conglomerate released its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) option in March with 40,000 hours of programming and the premium ViX+ tier debuted on Thursday offering an additional 10,000 hours and 60 original productions to customers.
“We’re excited to bring ViX+ to Prime Video Channels and provide subscribers with easy access to an incredible library of authentic and original Spanish-language content alongside their favorite channels,” said Adam Waltuch, Senior Vice President of Streaming Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “This launch accelerates our mission to make ViX+ accessible to Spanish speaking audiences everywhere.”
TelevisiaUnivision offers its premium channel subscriptions for $6.99 in the U.S. and MX$119 in Mexico. The service will automatically appear amongst Prime Video’s already lavish library of channels. Included are over 7,000 hours of live sports, a big get for Amazon as more fans are cutting the cord than ever before. Additional featured content includes:
- “María Felix, La Doña”: A biopic about the much-loved Mexican actress and singer
- “La Mujer del Diablo”: The story of unrequited love and the lengths some will go for revenge.
- “Mi Vecino El Cartel”: The Selena Gomez-led docuseries exploring the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa and how Mexican drug cartels invaded the United States.
“We’re delighted to add ViX+ to Prime Video Channels, bringing premium and compelling Spanish-language sports and entertainment content for the first time to Prime members and our tens of millions [of] global subscribers,” said Matt Cohen, director of Content Acquisition, Prime Video Channels.
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
-
ViX+
ViX+ is a Spanish-language streaming service with more than 10,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.