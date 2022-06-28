QVC, HSN Launch Home Shopping Streaming Service Available Now

Get ready for an all-new way to get your online, retail therapy fix as QVC and HSN are launching their own streaming platform. The channels’ parent company Qurate Retail announced on Tuesday that QVC+ and HSN+ were immediately available at plus.qvc.com and plus.hsn.com and via apps on numerous smart and connected TVs. No matter where you find the new service, it will come complete with a robust video commerce (vCommerce) experience, including live, on-demand, and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app.

The new streaming service combines QVC and HSN’s five linear channels (QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN, HSN2) to offer over 50 hours of live content every single day. The platforms include two digital-only linear channels, with a third set to launch on Friday, July 1. The service will feature approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows, making it even easier for viewers to find the perfect blouse, handbag, moisturizer, kitchen utensils, or whatever else they need.

“Streaming is all about choice – the ability to watch whatever you want, whenever, wherever and however you want to watch it,” Qurate’s SVP for platform strategy, development, and distribution David Apostolico said. “No one offers a richer, more diverse array of vCommerce programming than we do on our streaming app – with easy, in-app purchasing – and we’re expanding our library with new shows and fun content every day. The web version of our streaming app gives millions of people more control over their video shopping experiences than ever before.”

The new streaming service will bring even more viewing options to shoppers, including a host of streaming-only deals on “24/7 Deal Drop.” Culinary enthusiasts can also find everything they need to cook and bake up their favorite dishes on “In The Kitchen,” a new, digital-only linear channel. In “Vanessa Can’t Cook,” celebrity mentors and food experts help QVC Host Vanessa Herring sharpen her kitchen skills, while on “Cooking With Curtis,” Michelin Star Chef Curtis Stone welcomes guests into his L.A. restaurant to help prepare a meal for a special person in their lives.

If fashion is more your speed, you can check out “Fashion Finds – Style Channel,” a new digital-only channel for fashionistas. The streaming services will also be the home of several fashion-themed shows as well. For example, on “Total Look,” a host shows shoppers how to “rock your wardrobe” by styling a single piece in three different ways.

In addition, the “QVC En Español” collection presents QVC’s first-ever Spanish-language shows: “Café Con Rosina” and “Para Ti Con Rosina,” hosted by QVC’s Rosina Grosso.

Another series, “The Total Experience,” offers a documentary-style deep-dive on a specific brand or celebrity, with hours of engaging content.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience are available on many popular streaming platforms, including Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and X-Class TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG Smart TV; Apple TV; Android TV; the Google Play Store; and Google TV.

QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 TV networks and are available to millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. Earlier this month, QVC became the first home shopping channel to launch on fuboTV.