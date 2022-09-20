At-Home Shopping Streamers HSN+, QVC+ Coming to Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV owners, hold onto your wallets! The two biggest home-shopping networks available, QVC and HSN are launching interactive streaming shopping experiences on every Samsung Smart TV. That launch is via a combined HSN+ and QVC+ app, which allows customers to access a robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand, and streaming-only content. The app is available to download now on all Samsung Smart TVs.

The QVC+ and HSN+ app combines QVC’s and HSN’s five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN, and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live video commerce (vCommerce) content – with three digital-only linear channels and approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows, including programs like “Cooking With Curtis,” with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone, “Total Look,” which shows shoppers how to style a single apparel piece in three different ways, and “QVC en Español,” a collection of QVC’s first-ever Spanish-language shows. HSN+ and QVC+ also launched online earlier this summer.

“Our QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is our most complete livestream shopping experience,” Qurate Retail Group SVP David Apostolico said, “with virtually all of our programming in one package that makes it easy to peruse, discover and shop great finds.”

Samsung Smart TV owners can access the QVC+ and HSN+ app via the app store. To ensure easy access, the app will have featured placement in the app store preview on the Samsung Smart TV home page for a three-month period.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is now available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. alone. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services, and QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable and satellite TV, free over-the-air, and digital livestreaming TV.

“We already have many fans enjoying our content via popular FAST platform Samsung TV Plus,” Apostolico said. “Now, Samsung Smart TV users can also shop and enjoy using our app, with original streaming content they’ll love. We look forward to offering our customers this new way to engage with us via millions of Samsung devices and welcoming new customers on Samsung Smart TVs.”

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience are already available on many other popular streaming platforms, including Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and X-Class TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG Smart TV; Apple TV; Android TV; the Google Play Store; and Google TV.