Roku Announces First Ever Roku-Made TVs: Streaming Giant Looks to ‘Marry Hardware, Software’

The new year is upon us, and with it is coming a brand new line of HD and ultra-HD 4K TVs from Roku. For the first time ever, Roku has decided to manufacture its own line of connected TVs. Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”, the new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers value most in a smart TV. All HD Roku Select offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series 4K TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros.

All Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan-favorite features including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to great content like live TV and sports. In addition to the new TVs, Roku will offer an expanded audio ecosystem, with the all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, to make consumers’ home theater set-up simple and wire-free.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” Roku president of devices Mustafa Ozgen said. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Why is Roku building its own TVs? The company told The Streamable that it allows the company to move beyond the reference design model, allowing Roku to marry hardware and software for the best possible experience.

For example, the company says that by designing a TV they can do things like embed new sensors that understand the state of the environment. The company is embedding neural processors for personalized playback, as well as unique acoustic designs and display technologies.

In the Plus series model, Roku will have a local dimming board, which the company says usually only appears in the most premium TVs. Another hardware change is the placement of the Wi-Fi module, which the company can optimize to make sure that it has the best location for maximum range. The smart TVs will also have a sensor to detect ambient light in order to optimize the viewing experience for each individual room.

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the United States beginning in the spring of 2023 with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999 for the full lineup of 24” - 75” models. The company had reportedly first begun exploring the possibility of manufacturing its own smart TVs in early 2022.

With the launch of its own smart TVs, Roku will be able to bring its streaming platform to even more cord-cutters. It was a very busy 2022 for Roku and its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service The Roku Channel. The service added new free channels dedicated to music, food, entertainment and the NHL towards the end of the year, and also announced it would be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner of the 2023 Miss Universe Pageant.

The Roku Channel offers over 350 free live linear TV channels and 80,000 free movies and programs. Along with Roku’s own devices — including the soon-to-be-launched line of Roku Select and Plus TVs— The Roku Channel is available on web, iOS, and Android platforms, as well as on Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.