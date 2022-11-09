 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Sling TV Adding Al Jazeera English Channel to Sling Free Service

David Satin

Sling TV is expanding the news coverage available on its free ad-supported TV service Sling Free. The company announced a new partnership with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, in which Sling Free will now carry the Al Jazeera English channel. The free streamer already carried the Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, and both channels are available to Sling customers now.

“SLING Free now features ten international news channels providing viewers with valuable real-time information from around the world,” Sling TV international VP Liz Riemersma said. “We’re excited to add Al Jazeera English and Arabic to SLING Free, and look forward to expanding even further with many new channels launching in the coming months.”

Other news channels offered by Sling Free include Aaj Tak, ARY News, EuroNews, France 24 (English and French), India Today, TVP World, and USA Today. Customers can access Sling Free at home or via their mobile app, so they’re always connected to their favorite news service, such as Al Jazeera English.

“Al Jazeera has long been dedicated to bringing major events and untold stories from the Middle East and around the world to a global audience,” Al Jazeera executive director Ramzan Alnoaimi said. “The launch of Al Jazeera English and Al Jazeera Arabic on SLING Free ensures that we can continue to deliver impartial news, programmes, current affairs, and in-depth investigations that push the boundaries of traditional media to our global audience.”

Sling Free now offers more than 200 free channels including ABC News, CBS News, Bon Appétit, The Bob Ross Channel and Outside TV free without a credit card. Sling Free has added several channels in the last few months, including the Tastemade channel and TMB's Family Handyman channel.

50% OFF
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

50% OFF
$40+ / month
sling.com

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.