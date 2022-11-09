Sling TV Adding Al Jazeera English Channel to Sling Free Service
Sling TV is expanding the news coverage available on its free ad-supported TV service Sling Free. The company announced a new partnership with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, in which Sling Free will now carry the Al Jazeera English channel. The free streamer already carried the Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, and both channels are available to Sling customers now.
“SLING Free now features ten international news channels providing viewers with valuable real-time information from around the world,” Sling TV international VP Liz Riemersma said. “We’re excited to add Al Jazeera English and Arabic to SLING Free, and look forward to expanding even further with many new channels launching in the coming months.”
Other news channels offered by Sling Free include Aaj Tak, ARY News, EuroNews, France 24 (English and French), India Today, TVP World, and USA Today. Customers can access Sling Free at home or via their mobile app, so they’re always connected to their favorite news service, such as Al Jazeera English.
“Al Jazeera has long been dedicated to bringing major events and untold stories from the Middle East and around the world to a global audience,” Al Jazeera executive director Ramzan Alnoaimi said. “The launch of Al Jazeera English and Al Jazeera Arabic on SLING Free ensures that we can continue to deliver impartial news, programmes, current affairs, and in-depth investigations that push the boundaries of traditional media to our global audience.”
Sling Free now offers more than 200 free channels including ABC News, CBS News, Bon Appétit, The Bob Ross Channel and Outside TV free without a credit card. Sling Free has added several channels in the last few months, including the Tastemade channel and TMB's Family Handyman channel.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.