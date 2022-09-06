‘Storm & Kremer’ to Host Prime Video ‘Thursday Night Football’ Broadcasts; More Alternate Streams Likely on the Way

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Prime Video would be following ESPN’s example of offering multiple simultaneous streams of NFL football games featuring different slates of announcers and commentators.

The viral trick-shot sensations Dude Perfect were the first group confirmed to be leading one of the “Thursday Night Football” alternate broadcasts, and on Tuesday, Amazon announced that a second pairing would feature veteran sports reporters Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer.

The “Storm and Kremer” team is a familiar one for Amazon, as the two have worked on Prime Video streams of “TNF” games over the past four seasons. Storm and Kremer became the first all-woman broadcast team in NFL history, and they are bringing that historic partnership to “TNF” full time this season.

“Fans have been delighted by the coverage provided by Hannah and Andrea the last several years on Thursday Night Football, and we are thrilled they are back to offer a new option to delve more deeply into the individuals in and around the game,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of global sports video at Amazon.

Storm is an award-winning journalist, and is a current host of ESPN’s flagship program “SportsCenter.” Kremer was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television award in 2018 in recognition for her radio and television contributions to pro football, and has won multiple Emmy and Peabody awards. The duo will bring that expertise to two “TNF” games this fall; the specific dates will be announced later.

“I’m incredibly proud of the path Hannah and I have paved in our four years broadcasting games for Prime Video,” said Kremer. “Providing fans with truly unique insights into the game has always been our focus, and I’m excited to contribute to a new stream that will highlight our interviewing prowess and extensive knowledge of the NFL.”

The team’s 2022 alternate stream will differ from their previous work on Prime Video, as the alternate broadcast will delve deeper into storytelling and take viewers inside the matchup and league from a whole new perspective. The stream will feature live interviews with players and league insiders, behind-the-scenes stories from Storm and Kremer’s decades covering the league, and more.

“Great to be back, with a new twist, for our fifth consecutive season with Prime Video,” Storm said. “Andrea and I look forward to continuing to make the most of being the first all-woman booth to call NFL games, and showcase our own unique approach and style. Now we get to do it with some of our best friends, and some of the best minds in the game.”

Prime Video has also explored a ManningCast style stream with former NFL punter and current WWE commentator Pat McAfee. ESPN pioneered the simultaneous alternate stream tactic for football games with the Manning brothers last year, and the ManningCast is returning for the 2022 season.

Amazon can hardly be blamed for copying ESPN’s success, but it remains to be seen if the strategy will work as well for Amazon. The company already expects to see fewer viewers for “TNF” following its move off of linear TV to a streaming-only format. Time will tell if Prime Video’s multiple simultaneous streams will draw more eyes to its “TNF” broadcasts.

The tech giant announced that Dude Perfect would handle multiple broadcasts during the season, but did not indicate the exact number or dates. However, with “Storm & Kremer” claiming two alternate broadcast slots, it seems as though Prime Video has a strategy of rolling out announcements and filling out the schedule as the streamer prepares for the regular season premiere on Sept. 15.