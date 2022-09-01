ESPN Announces “ManningCast” 2022 Schedule; Including Games Streaming on ESPN+, NFL+
The ManningCast is back for Year 2 — and we now know exactly which games Peyton and Eli will discuss this season.
Today, ESPN announced that the Super Bowl-winning brothers would be back for a second season to cover 10 games, including a Super Wild Card Weekend bout. The games include appearances by one of Peyton’s former teams — the Denver Broncos — Eli’s former team — the New York Giants — as well as interesting matchups between high-level quarterbacks. The full list of games can be found below:
ESPN2 will televise all editions of the ManningCast, with four presentations simulcast on ESPN+ — Week 1, 3, 15, and the Wild Card game. The alternate presentation will go live right before kickoff once again, at approximately 8:13 p.m. ET.
|NFL Week
|Date
|Monday Night Football Game
|Network
|1
|Sept. 12
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
|ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
|3
|Sept. 26
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
|4
|Oct. 3
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|ESPN2, NFL+
|7
|Oct. 24
|Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
|ESPN2, NFL+
|8
|Oct. 31
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|ESPN2, NFL+
|9
|Nov. 7
|Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
|ESPN2, NFL+
|13
|Dec. 5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ESPN2, NFL+
|14
|Dec. 12
|New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
|ESPN2, NFL+
|15
|Dec. 19
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
|Wild Card^
|Jan. 16
|TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
^ = Super Wild Card Weekend
Interestingly enough, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” will also be available to stream on mobile with NFL+, the NFL’s dedicated streaming service. What once was a niche product has immediately become an interesting proposition, especially for cord-cutters who don’t subscribe to any sort of cable provider.
In its first season, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” assisted in “Monday Night Football” delivering its most-watched season since 2010, and the alternate production was recognized with a Sports Emmy in May, winning Outstanding Live Television Series.
The alternate broadcasting experiment also spawned numerous copycats across sports, including the “KayRod” broadcast for baseball and a Joe Buck-helmed golf simulcast.
Nothing beats the original, though, and football fans across the globe can’t wait to see Peyton and Eli break down the action for another season.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
-
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.