ESPN Announces “ManningCast” 2022 Schedule; Including Games Streaming on ESPN+, NFL+

The ManningCast is back for Year 2 — and we now know exactly which games Peyton and Eli will discuss this season.

Today, ESPN announced that the Super Bowl-winning brothers would be back for a second season to cover 10 games, including a Super Wild Card Weekend bout. The games include appearances by one of Peyton’s former teams — the Denver Broncos — Eli’s former team — the New York Giants — as well as interesting matchups between high-level quarterbacks. The full list of games can be found below:

ESPN2 will televise all editions of the ManningCast, with four presentations simulcast on ESPN+ — Week 1, 3, 15, and the Wild Card game. The alternate presentation will go live right before kickoff once again, at approximately 8:13 p.m. ET.

NFL Week Date Monday Night Football Game Network 1 Sept. 12 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+ 3 Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+ 4 Oct. 3 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers ESPN2, NFL+ 7 Oct. 24 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots ESPN2, NFL+ 8 Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns ESPN2, NFL+ 9 Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints ESPN2, NFL+ 13 Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN2, NFL+ 14 Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals ESPN2, NFL+ 15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+ Wild Card^ Jan. 16 TBD ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+

^ = Super Wild Card Weekend

Interestingly enough, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” will also be available to stream on mobile with NFL+, the NFL’s dedicated streaming service. What once was a niche product has immediately become an interesting proposition, especially for cord-cutters who don’t subscribe to any sort of cable provider.

In its first season, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” assisted in “Monday Night Football” delivering its most-watched season since 2010, and the alternate production was recognized with a Sports Emmy in May, winning Outstanding Live Television Series.

The alternate broadcasting experiment also spawned numerous copycats across sports, including the “KayRod” broadcast for baseball and a Joe Buck-helmed golf simulcast.

Nothing beats the original, though, and football fans across the globe can’t wait to see Peyton and Eli break down the action for another season.