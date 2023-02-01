Survey: Paramount+ Customers Likely to Be Less Affluent than Prime Video, Peacock Users; HBO Max Most Likely Male

Does income level dictate which streaming service a user will buy? Not necessarily, but it can be a helpful predictor, according to a new survey from brand and market researcher Helixa.

Helixa’s data found that Paramount+ was more likely than any other streamer mentioned in the survey to be used by those with household incomes between $40,000-$100,000 per year. The data also shows that Paramount+ users were more evenly split into gender groups, with 55.74% of its users identifying as male. Perhaps most importantly, the Helixa survey found that Paramount+ users were most likely to be in the 25-49 age range, an age group highly coveted by media companies because of its members’ purchasing power.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: SERIEA

The data confirms Paramount+’s status as a “streamer of the people.” Its low starting price point of $4.99 per month makes it accessible to users at many different income levels, and its content library offers broad appeal across many demographic sectors, from shows like “RuPaul's Drag Race” and “The Good Fight” to action-packed movies and series like “Halo” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

This demographic data is likely great news for Paramount Global executives. In September 2022, CEO Bob Bakish cited the company's broad appeal as a big reason why Paramount+ was able to secure a deal to be offered as part of the Walmart+ membership.

“[Walmart CEO Doug McMilon’s] point of view was we were like them because you look at our content, our popular content, we’re not a coastal company,” Bakish said. “We didn’t win a lot of Emmys. We entertain the

masses.”

Paramount+’s broad appeal is definitely good news for the company as it prepares to launch a newly rebranded Paramount+ With SHOWTIME product.

Helixa’s data also shows how other streamers are faring in the demographics breakdown. Prime Video was more likely to have an older, more affluent audience, which is partially explained by the fact that so many of its users have access to the streamer via the pricier Amazon Prime subscription.

Interestingly, the survey also found that Peacock users tended to be more affluent than users on other streamers, as 30.71% of its subscriber base made more than $100K per year. This perhaps could be tied to the fact that Comcast cable and internet subscribers receive the ad-supported Premium tier of the streamer for free.

It would be fascinating to see a breakdown from Peacock regarding how many of its 20 million paid subscribers are on each of its subscription tiers, but sadly its parent company Comcast does not release breakdowns that specific.

Check out a full demographics breakdown of each streaming service mentioned in Helixa’s survey: