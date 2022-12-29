The Best Apps and Services to Add if You Got an Apple TV Device This Holiday Season

For years now, the tech world has seemingly been divided into two basic categories of device users: Apple customers, and non-Apple customers. Users of Apple devices take pride in owning the company’s tech, and if you were lucky enough to get your first Apple TV streaming device for the holidays in 2022, you might be wondering what apps and streaming services you now have access to.

Check below for a list of the streaming services and apps you can download now on your Apple TV device, and see if there’s anything your new streaming box doesn’t have.

What Subscription Streaming Services Can You Watch on Apple TV Devices?

Subscription video-on-demand services are the bread and butter of the streaming industry. They offer ad-free streaming and often feature content in ultra-high-definition 4K. Here’s a list of the major SVOD services available on Apple TV devices now.

There are hundreds more SVOD services available through the Apple App Store, so if your favorite service isn’t listed above, check there to see if you can access it with your device now.

What Ad-Supported Streaming Services Can You Watch on Apple TV Devices?

Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) is an excellent way for viewers to maximize the value of their streaming library. These services offer on-demand content with commercials mixed in at a lower (often free) cost. Here’s a list of the major AVOD services offered on Apple TV devices:

The Roku Channel is not currently available on Apple TV devices.

What Live TV Streaming Services Can You Watch on Apple TV Devices?

Live TV streaming is an excellent way for cord-cutters to access their favorite cable channels. Live TV streamers offer major networks like CNN, live sports channels like ESPN, and much more. Apple TV devices offer support for many of the biggest live TV streaming services available, including:

Can You Watch Free Ad-Supported Channels on Apple TV Devices?

Yes! Although Apple TV devices do not have live channel guides that stream free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels like linear TV, it does offer dozens of free ad-supported streaming apps in its App Store. Top free channels available through the App Store include:

PBS

CBS Sports

ABC News Live

Local Now

NewsOn

The CW Kanopy

Hoopla

HappyKids

Canela.TV

Kidoodle.TV

What Special Features Does My New Apple TV Device Have?

One of the best parts about an Apple TV device is that it comes with the Siri voice remote, which makes it a breeze to find new shows and movies without having to use those clunky screen keyboards.

Apple TV devices also feature more storage than many streaming devices. The newest generation of Apple TV 4K boxes come with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, allowing users to download even more apps and streaming services.

An Apple TV device also unlocks the seamless integration of the Apple ecosystem. Devices come with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, which means users of Apple TV boxes get a full suite of products to stay entertained and work out at home.