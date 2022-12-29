The Best Apps and Services to Add if You Got a Fire TV Device This Holiday Season

Amazon’s line of Fire TV devices are incredibly popular for a reason. They offer users the chance to access their favorite streaming services in one place, making it easier than ever to watch all your favorite movies and shows. If you got a Fire TV streaming device or smart TV this year, you might be wondering what services and apps are now available at your fingertips.

Check below for a list of the streaming services and apps you can access now on your Fire TV device, and to see if there’s anything your new streaming stick/box/smart TV doesn’t have.

What Subscription Streaming Services Can You Watch on Fire TV Devices?

Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services are the bread and butter of the streaming industry. They offer ad-free streaming, and often feature content in ultra-high-definition 4K. Here’s a list of the major SVOD services available on Fire TV devices now.

There are hundreds more SVOD services available through the Fire TV App store, so if your favorite service isn’t listed above, check there to see if you can access it with your device now.

What Ad-Supported Streaming Services Can You Watch on Fire TV Devices?

Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) is an excellent way for viewers to maximize the value of their streaming library. These services offer on-demand content with commercials mixed in at a lower (often free) cost. Here’s a list of the major AVOD services offered on Fire TV devices:

What Live TV Streaming Services Can You Watch on Fire TV Devices?

Live TV streaming is an excellent way for cord-cutters to access their favorite cable channels. Live TV streamers offer major networks like CNN, live sports channels like ESPN, and much more. Fire TV devices offer support for many of the biggest live TV streaming services available, including:

Can You Watch Free Ad-Supported Channels on Fire TV Devices?

Yes! Amazon offers dozens of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, with linear and on-demand programming available. In November, Amazon added a free 12-hour block of daily original sports programming, which is available via Freevee and Prime Video. Top FAST channels available on Fire TV devices include:

PBS

CBS Sports

ABC News Live

Local Now

NewsOn

The CW Kanopy

Hoopla

HappyKids

Canela.TV

Kidoodle.TV

What Special Features Does Your New Fire TV Device Offer?

Each Fire TV device comes with a voice-controlled remote powered by Alexa, making the search function effortless. This also allows users to integrate their Fire TV with the rest of their Google home suite of devices.

Fire TV devices are also highly customizable. You can pin your favorite apps to your home screen, use parental controls to enable viewing restrictions, and even connect other devices, such as wireless headphones, via Bluetooth.

Finally, Fire TV devices offer users a unique diagnostics panel called System X-Ray. This panel displays information about image resolution, memory use, frame rate, and network connection, so you can be sure you’re maximizing your Fire TV viewing experience.