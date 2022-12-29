The Best Apps and Services to Add if You Got a Roku Device This Holiday Season

If you were lucky enough to get a Roku streaming device in your stocking this holiday season, rest assured, you got a fantastic new addition to your media suite. Roku devices are reliable and user-friendly, and offer a wide variety of apps and streaming subscriptions to make sure that you never miss a minute of your favorite shows.

Check below for a list of the streaming services and apps you can access now on your Roku device, and to see if there’s anything your new streaming stick/box/smart TV doesn’t have.

What Subscription Streaming Services Can You Watch on Roku Devices?

Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services are the bread and butter of the streaming industry. They offer ad-free streaming and often feature content in ultra-high-definition 4K. Here’s a list of the major SVOD services available on Roku devices now. Keep in mind that Disney+’s new ad-supported price tier is not currently available on Roku devices.

There are hundreds of other SVOD services available on Roku devices, so if your favorite isn’t listed above, click here to see if you can access it with your device now.

What Ad-Supported Streaming Services Can You Watch on Roku Devices?

Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) is an excellent way for viewers to maximize the value of their streaming library. These services offer on-demand content with commercials mixed in at a lower (often free) cost. Here’s a list of the major AVOD services offered by Roku:

What Live TV Streaming Services Are Available on Roku Devices?

Live TV streaming is an excellent way for cord-cutters to access their favorite cable channels. Live TV streamers offer major networks like CNN, live sports channels like ESPN, and much more. Roku devices offer support for many of the biggest live TV streaming services available, including:

Roku devices do not currently offer support for DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch Free Ad-Supported Channels on Roku Devices?

Yes! The Roku Channel offers over 300 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, with linear and on-demand programming available. Click here to check out the full compliment of free offerings from Roku. The Roku Channel has added new free channels dedicated to music, food, entertainment and the NHL in the past month, and recently announced it would be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner of the 2023 Miss Universe Pageant.

Top FAST channels available on Roku devices include:

PBS

PBS Kids

CBS Sports

ABC News Live

Local Now

NewsOn

Live TV on the Roku Channel The CW

Kanopy

Hoopla

HappyKids

Canela.TV

Kidoodle.TV

What Special Features Does My New Roku Device Have?

Roku platforms are especially useful for savings-minded viewers. Users can save up to $1,400 per year by cutting their cable and pay-TV bills, and get thousands of hours of free live and on-demand content thanks to the Roku Channel.

Users can also utilize their new Roku streaming device to enjoy music via Spotify, learn new skills with the MasterClass channel, or even play fun games like the classic Snake.

Finally, Roku devices offer some of the quirkiest screensavers in the business, often featuring Easter eggs of Hollywood favorites from years gone by. You can also download new screensavers, if the default doesn’t appeal to you. You’ll probably use most of your time with your Roku device to stream TV and movies, but if even the screensavers are entertaining, you know you got an excellent new streaming device.