When Can You Stream ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’? Where Is ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Available to Stream?

Miles Morales will once again don the red and black of Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the hotly anticipated sequel to 2018’s universally beloved “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The new film saw its first preview screenings on Thursday, June 1 before getting its official theatrical release on Friday, June 2.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.

Much like its predecessor, “Across the Spider-Verse” is getting rave reviews from both critics and audiences. It currently registers a critical approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 97% of regular viewers agree. The consensus is that it has all the action and visually stunning elements of the first film, and a cliffhanger ending that will leave audiences desperate for more.

Check out the Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’:

The only bad news with the release of a film as popular as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is that it’s not available to stream at home on the same day that it arrives in cinemas. That means that if you want to make it a family movie, or just one that you watch with a group of friends, you’ll have to make a trek to theaters to see it.

Since “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is being produced and distributed by Sony, there is at least a way to determine which platform will land the film once it heads to streaming. As part of a deal first agreed to in 2021, Netflix gets an exclusive 18-month window to show Sony movies once they leave theaters. After that 18 months ends, Sony movies head to a Disney streaming service, and considering the animated nature of “Across the Spider-Verse,” it will almost certainly go to Disney+.

But when will this streamer-hopping process begin? That’s harder to say, but it could be a while. “Into the Spider-Verse” made nearly $400 million at the box office, and its sequel stands to reap even bigger financial rewards for Sony. That means it will likely get a robust theatrical run, and spend a while on digital rental and purchase platforms like Prime Video before becoming available to stream.

Sony has not been shy about using long theatrical windows for its films. The recent Tom Hanks vehicle “A Man Called Otto” took 113 days to reach Netflix after its theatrical debut, just one week short of The Streamable's prediction of 120 days. That film saw a box office return of just $112 million, which “Across the Spider-Verse” figures to beat handily.

Given that information, it could be as many as 200 days before the new “Spider-Man” flick is available to stream from home. That would bring it to streaming around December 19, which would allow Netflix and Sony to capitalize on the free time most people have around the holidays.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers four plans — on 2 device in HD with their “Standard with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $6.99+ / month netflix.com

Where Can You Stream ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Today?

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has already made its way through its Netflix and Disney+ windows, and is currently not available on any subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Users with TV Everywhere credentials can watch it via FX NOW.

If you don’t have TV Everywhere credentials, the only way to stream “Into the Spider-Verse” without renting or buying it is via a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo. Both services offer free trials (DIRECTV STREAM’s is five days, Fubo’s is seven days), so you can sign up now and start streaming “Into the Spider-Verse at no cost.