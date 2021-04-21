Sony Films Including ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel to Jump to Disney Services After Netflix

Disney and Sony just made a huge splash in the streaming world. Sony will send its 2022-26 movies to Disney’s streaming services after their 18-month runs on Netflix.

This is a hell of a week for Netflix. After an earnings announcement that might as well have been accompanied by a sad trombone sound, the streamer is feeling the heat with this move. Sony has wisely positioned itself as a content arms dealer, and it just cashed in with two of the biggest rivals in the streaming wars. Variety reports that with Netflix and Disney deals combined, Sony is expected to rake in about $3 billion in movie licensing over the life of the deals.

This deal means that “Morbius,” “Uncharted,” “Bullet Train,” and the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will merely make pit-stops at Netflix before sliding over to Disney+ or Hulu, depending on the rating.

Library rights to franchises like Spider-Man, Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania, and others are part of the package, so Disney will eventually have all the live-action Marvel movies under one roof, minus that pesky “Incredible Hulk,” which is tied up with Universal.

Since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is due to be released this year, it would not be covered by this agreement. You can imagine Disney will do whatever it can to wrangle that film into its collection.

Sony’s upcoming films will arrive on Netflix about nine months after they debut in theaters. This deal means they could arrive on Disney+ or Hulu 27 months after the theatrical debut. The arrangement only applies to U.S. streaming rights, so we’ll see what happens internationally.

The deal also means Disney is free to air these movies on FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels, and Freeform.

Just yesterday, Netflix spoke about developing movies or shows based on Sony properties. And their deal also allows for Sony to develop projects specifically for Netflix. It’s unclear what the permanent ownership those newly developed properties will be, but you have to imagine Netflix won’t want to develop projects they can’t keep indefinitely.

“This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our movies to film lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them,” said Keith Le Goy, president, worldwide distribution and networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are thrilled to team up with Disney on delivering our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners.”