Xfinity Offers Users Access to Curiosity Stream Free as Part of ‘Free This Week’ Campaign

April is international Earth month, a time for people the world over to pause and recognize that we only get one planet, and it must be cared for. To commemorate the month in style, Xfinity is unveiling its newest partner in its yearlong “Free This Week” promotional campaign.

That partner is the documentary film service Curiosity Stream. Between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16, Xfinity users will get access to every title on Curiosity Stream at no extra cost. This service carries nearly 2,000 documentaries, covering subjects including nature and wildlife, space, science and health and so much more.

The offer is a bit different from some other Free This Week windows. Users will get access to the entire suite of Curiosity Stream content, whereas with some other Free This Week offerings, customers only got partial access to services, or the ability to watch select titles only.

“Free This Week” is a year-long program introduced by Comcast in January, dedicated to delivering Xfinity customers more value by unlocking new, free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks. This programming will be available for Xfinity TV and broadband customers and curated into one simple to navigate destination available on X1 and Flex devices.

New, free content via the Free This Week campaign is rolled out each Monday. Channels and services incorporated into the Free This Week promotion from the past month include kid's educational content from Da Vinci, historical titles from HISTORY Vault, religious content from UP Faith and Family, and much more.

The Free This Week campaign has this far not included any content from Hulu, which Comcast owns a 33% stake in. Disney can buy that share in Hulu from Comcast before 2024 if it so chooses, but the state of that company’s streaming segment has led many to speculate that Comcast could become the sole owner of Hulu sooner rather than later if it gets creative with its assets.