Xfinity Offering Free Kids Content from Da Vinci Kids, Disney Story Channel, Kidstream This Week
Despite the fact that Peacock doesn’t offer a free streaming tier anymore, you can still watch quite a bit of free content from its parent company Comcast. In addition to the on-demand and free ad-supported TV service Xumo Play Comcast offers free streaming opportunities every week to all X1, Flex and Xfinity internet customers.
The promotion — which Comcast calls “Free This Week”— will feature a wide array of family-friendly entertainment this week. From Monday, March 27 to Sunday, April 2, Xfinity customers can watch free content from [Da Vinci Kids], Disney Story Channel and Kidstream. A Da Vinci Kids subscription is an $11.99 per month value, and Kidstream is $4.99 per month, so this is the perfect time for curious parents to test out the services.
Da Vinci Kids and Kidstream both offer various types of educational kids programming. These apps provide fantastic series and documentaries in a host of different subjects, from math and science to language and art. Their content also fosters creative learning, social-emotional skills, and a finely-tuned sense of curiosity. The Disney Story Channel brings the beloved Disney tales and characters your kids love to screen with word-for-word narration, so viewers of every age can follow along.
Titles that will be available to watch in Xfinity’s Free This Week programming include:
- “LazyTown”
- “Shaun the Sheep”
- “The Pet Rescuers”
- “Operation Ouch”
- “Frozen: A Tale of Two Sisters”
- “Tangled”
Comcast will be offering the Free This Week promotion throughout 2023. Last week, X1, Flex and Xfinity internet users got access to content from SHOWTIME, just in time for the Season 2 premiere of “Yellowjackets.” Users have also gotten free viewing windows of HBO Max, Acorn TV, Lifetime, Craftsy and other premium streaming services and channels.
If you’re a customer with an Xfinity voice remote who wants to learn more about Free This Week programming, all you have to do is say “Free this week” into that remote to get all the information you’ll need about Xfinity’s latest offerings.
-
Da Vinci
Da Vinci is a streaming service for children 7+. It includes 13,000+ hours of award-winning TV shows and documentaries that encourage creativity, social-emotional learning, and curiosity. The app includes 200+ games developed by academics in childhood education and cognitive development.
The content is available in 22 languages.
The app is sometimes called “Da Vinci Kids” in various app stores.
-
Kidstream
Kidstream offers hours of educational, award-winning TV shows for preschoolers and kids of all ages and interests such as science, arts and crafts, dance, music, sports, adventure, action, imagination, problem solving, and social & emotional learning. The on-demand channel features shows like “LazyTown,” “Madeline,” “Space Kids,” “Guess How Much I Love You?,” “Science Max,” “Ella the Elephant,” and more.
Named one of Roku’s top channels for 2020, Kidstream has a seven-day free trial and you can sign up for the subscription that costs $4.99 per month. If you have Amazon Prime Video, it’s worth subscribing through that platform so you can access all the content there as well.