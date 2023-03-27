Xfinity Offering Free Kids Content from Da Vinci Kids, Disney Story Channel, Kidstream This Week

Despite the fact that Peacock doesn’t offer a free streaming tier anymore, you can still watch quite a bit of free content from its parent company Comcast. In addition to the on-demand and free ad-supported TV service Xumo Play Comcast offers free streaming opportunities every week to all X1, Flex and Xfinity internet customers.

The promotion — which Comcast calls “Free This Week”— will feature a wide array of family-friendly entertainment this week. From Monday, March 27 to Sunday, April 2, Xfinity customers can watch free content from [Da Vinci Kids], Disney Story Channel and Kidstream. A Da Vinci Kids subscription is an $11.99 per month value, and Kidstream is $4.99 per month, so this is the perfect time for curious parents to test out the services.

Da Vinci Kids and Kidstream both offer various types of educational kids programming. These apps provide fantastic series and documentaries in a host of different subjects, from math and science to language and art. Their content also fosters creative learning, social-emotional skills, and a finely-tuned sense of curiosity. The Disney Story Channel brings the beloved Disney tales and characters your kids love to screen with word-for-word narration, so viewers of every age can follow along.

Titles that will be available to watch in Xfinity’s Free This Week programming include:

Comcast will be offering the Free This Week promotion throughout 2023. Last week, X1, Flex and Xfinity internet users got access to content from SHOWTIME, just in time for the Season 2 premiere of “Yellowjackets.” Users have also gotten free viewing windows of HBO Max, Acorn TV, Lifetime, Craftsy and other premium streaming services and channels.

If you’re a customer with an Xfinity voice remote who wants to learn more about Free This Week programming, all you have to do is say “Free this week” into that remote to get all the information you’ll need about Xfinity’s latest offerings.