Xfinity Offering Users Free Content From Up, Faith and Family This Week

Comcast wants to ensure its users who celebrate have a happy Easter this week. The telecommunications giant and pay-TV provider has announced that it will be offering content from UP Faith and Family for free to users of Xfinity internet, the X1 digital TV interface, and Flex streaming devices.

The offering is part of Xfinity’s “Free This Week” promotion. Starting in early January and running throughout the entirety of 2023, the Free This Week program will bring customers of the Xfinity services listed above content from a new premium streaming service or cable channel at no extra cost.

UP Faith and Family is a subscription video service primarily dedicated to family and religious programming. It offers original series and movies, and titles from nearly every genre, all with a faith-based theme.

The following titles from UP Faith and Family are now available as part of the Xfinity Free This Week promotion:

“Hudson & Rex” Season 3

“Jesus Calling” Season 1

“Plus One at An Amish Wedding”

“Infamously in Love”

“Victor”

Users with Xfinity voice remotes can find this content quickly by saying “Free this week” into their remotes. New free content comes to the service every Monday, with offerings from the past month including kids’ educational content from Da Vinci, historical titles from HISTORY Vault, and much more.

Xfinity is not the only service that offers free weekly content to its users. The live TV streaming service Sling TV holds a similar promotion that it calls “Freeviews,” which also offer free, limited-time access to popular streaming platforms and cable channels. Most recently, Sling customers got access to SHOWTIME for an entire weekend at no cost.

It remains to be seen whether Comcast and Xfinity will continue to offer the Free This Week program when it launches the rebranded Xumo Play service. The new Xumo Play will be a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, a service that will offer subscription aggregation, video-on-demand, and live TV as well. Once it launches, it may become the new home of Free This Week programming, or it could offer a similar free promotional viewing program under different branding.