 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV NFL RedZone

YouTube TV Gives Errors When Trying to Add NFL RedZone - How to Watch for Free

Ben Bowman

The majority of NFL action kicks off today, but YouTube TV appears to be out to lunch. Users trying to add NFL RedZone via the platform’s Sports Plus package are getting error messages. YouTube TV unhelpfully tweets this solution:

Although we tried this solution, YouTube TV continues showing errors. After following the process to add the channel, it’s not adding to the channel guide. If you follow through to the customer support page, you’ll encounter the option to wait two hours for a phone call or wait for someone to email you.

Since we don’t have time for that, the best option is to start a free trial of fuboTV. You’ll be able to watch all of today’s NFL RedZone action for free, and enjoy the rest of the fuboTV service for 7 days.

Right now, fuboTV is the only service with RedZone offering a free trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

Of all the days for YouTube TV to decide to choke on its billing functionality, the first Sunday of NFL football is definitely a bad one. We have a full comparison of YouTube TV and fuboTV if today has you thinking of making a permanent switch.

YouTube fuboTV
“YouTube TV” “fubo”
Sign Up Free Trial
$64.99 $69.99
A&E - -
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network -
CNN -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS -
TLC
TNT -
Travel Channel
truTV -
USA Network
VH1
WE tv
7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$69.99 / month
fubo.tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.