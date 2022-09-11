YouTube TV Gives Errors When Trying to Add NFL RedZone - How to Watch for Free
The majority of NFL action kicks off today, but YouTube TV appears to be out to lunch. Users trying to add NFL RedZone via the platform’s Sports Plus package are getting error messages. YouTube TV unhelpfully tweets this solution:
if you haven’t yet, try restarting your device or use a different one. here are the steps on how to add networks ➡️ https://t.co/ZcheMWltvI if the issue persists, reach out to our live support team: https://t.co/jyq1YzFaRD— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 11, 2022
Although we tried this solution, YouTube TV continues showing errors. After following the process to add the channel, it’s not adding to the channel guide. If you follow through to the customer support page, you’ll encounter the option to wait two hours for a phone call or wait for someone to email you.
Since we don’t have time for that, the best option is to start a free trial of fuboTV. You’ll be able to watch all of today’s NFL RedZone action for free, and enjoy the rest of the fuboTV service for 7 days.
Right now, fuboTV is the only service with RedZone offering a free trial.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
Of all the days for YouTube TV to decide to choke on its billing functionality, the first Sunday of NFL football is definitely a bad one. We have a full comparison of YouTube TV and fuboTV if today has you thinking of making a permanent switch.
|YouTube
|fuboTV
|“YouTube TV”
|“fubo”
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$64.99
|$69.99
|A&E
|-
|-
|AMC
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|Bravo
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|-
|CNN
|•
|-
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|•
|E!
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|Fox News
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|FX
|•
|•
|FXX
|•
|•
|Hallmark Channel
|•
|•
|HGTV
|•
|•
|History
|-
|-
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|-
|-
|MSNBC
|•
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|TLC
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|truTV
|•
|-
|USA Network
|•
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|WE tv
|•
|•
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.