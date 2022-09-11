YouTube TV Gives Errors When Trying to Add NFL RedZone - How to Watch for Free

The majority of NFL action kicks off today, but YouTube TV appears to be out to lunch. Users trying to add NFL RedZone via the platform’s Sports Plus package are getting error messages. YouTube TV unhelpfully tweets this solution:

if you haven’t yet, try restarting your device or use a different one. here are the steps on how to add networks ➡️ https://t.co/ZcheMWltvI if the issue persists, reach out to our live support team: https://t.co/jyq1YzFaRD — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 11, 2022

Although we tried this solution, YouTube TV continues showing errors. After following the process to add the channel, it’s not adding to the channel guide. If you follow through to the customer support page, you’ll encounter the option to wait two hours for a phone call or wait for someone to email you.

Since we don’t have time for that, the best option is to start a free trial of fuboTV. You’ll be able to watch all of today’s NFL RedZone action for free, and enjoy the rest of the fuboTV service for 7 days.

Right now, fuboTV is the only service with RedZone offering a free trial.

Of all the days for YouTube TV to decide to choke on its billing functionality, the first Sunday of NFL football is definitely a bad one. We have a full comparison of YouTube TV and fuboTV if today has you thinking of making a permanent switch.