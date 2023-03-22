YouTube TV Launching Update to Fix Apple TV Issues, Including Blank Screen Bug

YouTube TV users who primarily watch the service with their Apple TV devices will soon notice a few changes, hopefully for the better. YouTube representatives have confirmed that a new update is coming to Apple TV users, and has already started rolling out for some customers.

That update will include fixes for some of the most serious problems YouTube TV users on Apple TV face. To start with, users who pause the YouTube TV app and then resume it will no longer be plagued with the dreaded blank screen that used to confront them.

Another important update coming for the YouTube TV app on Apple TV is an improvement of the handling of HDR. HDR stands for high dynamic range, and offers a wider array of colors and brightness levels as compared to standard dynamic range (SDR). Previously, YouTube TV required Apple TV owners to switch to HDR manually through their settings; now the device will make the switchover automatically.

There are other performance issues that will be ironed out by the new update, but YouTube’s rep did not provide details on those. The update is just beginning to launch on Apple TV devices, so if you’re still experiencing the issues listed above on your YouTube TV app, never fear, help is on the way!

The update indicates there are still a few crossed wires between YouTube TV and Apple devices that need uncrossing. In January, YouTube TV tried to launch a live TV guide feature on various platforms. That function worked beautifully on many streaming devices, but not on Apple TVs, which experienced so many bugs when trying to use the feature that it was essentially inoperable. YouTube had to roll back that update for Apple TV users until it could sort out all the kinks.

Technical issues on Apple’s part have been an problem for users lately, too. In early March, the company launched a new version of its tvOS for users of third generation Apple TV 4K devices. The update was designed to address an issue where Siri remotes would simply disconnect from the streaming box at random, leaving some users with no way to control their device.

Perhaps the update will be enough to mollify YouTube TV users who are considering canceling their service after the latest price increase. On March 16, YouTube announced it was raising the monthly subscription cost of its live TV streaming service to $72.99 per month, a jump of $8 over the previous $64.99 price point. That increase may be here to stay, but at least YouTube TV customers with Apple TV devices will soon get an update that will improve their user experience.